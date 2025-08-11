Real Madrid could cash in: the 3 players Saudi Arabia wants

The Saudi market keeps pushing hard and they're no longer satisfied with veterans looking for one last million-euro contract. In their new offensive, clubs from Saudi Arabia are targeting footballers who can still perform at the European elite level. This time, Real Madrid appears on the radar with three names that could bring a significant sum to the club's coffers.

In the past two years, Saudi Arabia has revolutionized the soccer landscape with signings that recently seemed impossible. Active stars, players in their physical prime, and even young talents with a future have decided to leave Europe, attracted by figures unattainable in any other league. The recent case of Íñigo Martínez, who left Barcelona for Al Nassr, is further proof of this power of attraction.

So far, Real Madrid had emerged unscathed from this offensive. They even rejected multi-million-euro offers for Vinícius Júnior. But summer 2025 has brought a new scenario: three players from the white squad are on the Saudi agenda and offers could arrive in the coming days. This is information from MARCA.

David Alaba, experience and versatility in the spotlight

The first on the list is David Alaba. The Austrian, who has overcome a difficult season due to injuries, wants to regain his best form. At 33 years old, he's still a footballer of enormous quality, capable of playing as a center-back or left-back. Saudi Arabia already tried to convince him two seasons ago, but Alaba chose to stay in Europe. Now, the offer is even more tempting and Madrid wouldn't mind his departure if a significant figure arrives.

Dani Ceballos, talent in doubt and economic temptation

Another target is Dani Ceballos. The Utrera native faces a key season after an inconsistent year marked by physical problems. Xabi Alonso trusts he can recover him for the midfield, but the Saudi offer could change the script. The footballer knows that returning to Betis is unfeasible for economic reasons, so a million-euro contract would be hard to turn down.

Rodrygo Goes, the most complex case

The third name is the most high-profile: Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has lost prominence after Kylian Mbappé's arrival and is considering his departure. He has offers from Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool, destinations that would allow him to remain at the European elite level. Even so, in Saudi Arabia they trust their financial muscle can convince him. Although it seems the least likely option, the Saudi market has already shown that, when money is involved, almost anything is possible.

Florentino and Xabi Alonso's dilemma

Madrid isn't in a hurry to sell, but a multiple operation involving these three names could mean significant income without touching the untouchable core of the team. Florentino Pérez is calmly evaluating each scenario, aware that the decisions made now will set the balance of the squad during the season.

The Saudi market doesn't let up. In the offices at Bernabéu, they know the coming weeks could bring calls that are hard to ignore. As always, the final word will be in the hands of the players and a club that only sells when they want to... and at the price they want.