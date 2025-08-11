Marcus Rashford's message to Hansi Flick: It affects Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona faces the start of the league with more competition than desired in the forward line. With only five days left before the official debut at Son Moix against Mallorca, Marcus Rashford has burst into Hansi Flick's plans with a convincing performance in the Trofeu Joan Gamper that could alter the initial roadmap.

Rashford arrived in the Catalan city labelled as an impact substitute and with the idea of starting from the bench in an attack full of undisputed starters. However, circumstances have opened a door for him. Robert Lewandowski's absence and the overload Ferran Torres was dealing with led Flick to place him as the attacking reference in his first start in front of the culé fans.

The Englishman, who has barely had time to acclimate after the Asian tour, replied with movement, constant diagonal runs, and presence in the box. He provided the assist for the 3-0 to Raphinha after a quick and precise play, and only a finishing error kept him from scoring his first goal in front of his new fans. It was a grotesque mistake, indeed; with an open goal after a magnificent individual action.

| FCB

Positive balance in preseason

Since his debut on the tour, Rashford has played four matches, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and delivering several quality actions that have left a good impression on the coaching staff. Against Daegu, he already debuted as a "9" due to Ferran's absence, showing a faster adaptation than expected to the system's demands.

At 27 years old, the Briton sees this season as an opportunity to recover his best form, which he lost in recent campaigns at Manchester United and during his loan spells. His signing responds to Flick's commitment to players capable of offering immediate solutions and offensive versatility.

Ferran Torres, the main one affected

Rashford's strong performance creates a delicate scenario for Ferran Torres. The Foios native was the favourite to replace Lewandowski in the league debut, but his recent overload and the direct competition from the Englishman could reduce his chances. Flick hasn't given definitive hints, although he made it clear that he won't hesitate to make unpopular decisions if they benefit the team. The week of training will be decisive in determining who will be the attacking reference on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Son Moix.

The registration factor and the economic challenge

Beyond the sporting debate, there is an administrative condition. Rashford is not yet registered in LaLiga and his high salary, close to €14 million per year, complicates the operation. Joan Garcia, one of the latest signings, has priority on the registration list, which adds pressure on the technical department to complete the process in time.

If Barça manages to register him and Flick decides to bet on him, Rashford could have the opportunity to begin his time as a blaugrana with a leading role. If not, Ferran would regain the advantage to occupy the "9" position in the official debut.

What seems certain is that the Englishman has made it clear that he hasn't come to be just a substitute. His message at the Gamper was forceful: he's ready to compete for a starting spot from day one.