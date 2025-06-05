Blow for Pellegrini's Betis: Joan Laporta's strategy to sign Antony

FC Barcelona faces a crucial summer. With Flick settled on the bench and a firm intention to give the project new momentum, the club's management is already working on planning for next season. One of the positions they are looking to strengthen is the right winger, and there is a name that has gained traction in recent days on Joan Laporta's agenda: the Brazilian Antony.

a revitalized player in LaLiga

Loaned by Manchester United to Real Betis in the winter transfer window, Antony has surprised with his immediate performance for the verdiblanco team. Under Manuel Pellegrini's orders, the winger has found the confidence he needed and has regained the level that made him one of the most expensive signings in the Premier League.

His ability to break through, speed, and creativity have allowed him to make a difference in important matches, earning a starting spot and the admiration of the Betis fans. With several goals, assists, and high-impact plays, Antony has shown that he can be one of the most unbalancing wingers in LaLiga.

a top-level Betis can't afford

Despite the success of his loan, Real Betis finds it very difficult to keep him. The deal that brought Antony to Seville did not include a mandatory purchase option, and the club's delicate financial situation makes it unfeasible to undertake negotiations for a permanent transfer.

With the wage bill at its limit and other priorities on the table, Betis will have to give up on signing him. This is where Barça's interest comes in. Aware of their rival's financial limitations in the operation, the Catalan club has started to make moves to explore a possible loan of the footballer for the 2025-2026 season.

Antony's situation in Manchester

Antony is not part of Manchester United's plans for the immediate future. His signing, which was worth millions at the time, never lived up to the English club's expectations. Those close to United believe the Brazilian should have a leading role, and the loan to Betis was seen as a last attempt to increase his value.

The plan has worked partially: Antony has proved his worth in a competitive environment and his market value has risen. However, United doesn't look favorably on his return. The English club prefers to finalize a new loan or even seek a permanent exit if a good offer comes along.

a feasible operation for Barça

In this context, FC Barcelona is optimistic about the possibility of adding Antony through a loan with a non-mandatory purchase option. This model would allow the club to strengthen without putting its fragile financial situation at risk, while keeping financial fair play.

Moreover, relations between Barça and Manchester United have been smooth in the recent past, which would facilitate negotiations. Meanwhile, the player's entourage would be delighted with the possibility of wearing the blaugrana jersey, aware that Camp Nou is a great showcase to establish himself as a star in Europe.

a profile that fits Flick's vision

For Hansi Flick, the arrival of a winger like Antony would be key for his system. The German is looking for vertical, fast profiles with the ability to unbalance in one-on-one situations. The competition he could generate with players like Lamine or Raphinha is seen as positive, as it would increase the intensity and demands of the locker room.

Antony has also shown adaptation to Spanish soccer, which would reduce acclimatization time. His ambition, youth, and talent fit with the club's new roadmap.

a surprise on Laporta's agenda

Barça, which continues to explore the market in search of strategic opportunities, sees Antony as a low-risk, high-potential option. If his level keeps up as it has at Betis, the team would gain a top-level offensive weapon. If he doesn't adapt to the club, it would simply be a loan without a high cost.

The most relevant thing, however, is that Joan Laporta has already given the green light to explore his signing. Antony is not only on Barça's agenda: as of today, he is one of the great hidden gems of the summer transfer market for the culé club.