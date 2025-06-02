Lamine Yamal's definitive statement about Real Madrid: Tomás Roncero in shock

The young prodigy from FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Lamine Yamal, gave an interview to El Partidazo de Cope in which he spoke naturally about his career, his present, and his future aspirations. At just 17 years old, the forward has become one of the most promising figures in European soccer.

a star who doesn't obsess over awards

When asked about the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or someday, Lamine surprised with a response far from the arrogance that sometimes comes with early success. "I don't think about winning the Ballon d'Or. I think about enjoying myself, playing well, and if it has to come, it will come," he stated calmly.

Far from showing anxiety or excessive ambition, his statement reflects a clear philosophy: enjoy the game, improve every day, and trust that the awards will come as a result of hard work. His approach has been praised by both fans and experts, who see him as a model of humility and perseverance.

| XCatalunya, Canva

duel with Dembélé and a strong message about Madrid

During the interview, Lamine also referred to the upcoming UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and France, where he will meet his former teammate Ousmane Dembélé on the field. "The Ballon d'Or? I'd give it to the best of the year... but I'll keep it for myself," he joked, hinting at his confidence before the match.

Without a doubt, one of the most notable statements was his response when asked if he would ever play for Real Madrid. "No, it's impossible," he replied emphatically. This statement has sparked a flood of reactions on social media and reinforces his emotional bond with Barça, the club where he was developed.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

an uncommon motivation: TikToks before matches

The forward also shared a curious anecdote about how he gets motivated before important matches. "My friends send me bad things on TikTok 20 minutes before matches, they know that motivates me," he explained. He also recalled how a friend reminded him of a phrase from Rabiot just before the match against France in the Euro Cup, which further fueled his competitive spirit.

This mix of youth, humor, and hunger for improvement is part of Lamine Yamal's charm. His ability to turn criticism into motivation makes him different and allows him to stand out even on the most demanding stages of international soccer.

a bright future with no rush

Lamine Yamal doesn't want to run before his time. Despite the media noise and high expectations, his message is clear: he enjoys soccer, trusts his work, and believes in his environment. "If the Ballon d'Or has to come, it will come," he repeats with a maturity that disarms anyone.

At just 17 years old (17 años) and with a career that's just beginning, Lamine already behaves like a leader both on and off the field. The future of Barça and the Spanish national team is, without a doubt, in good hands.