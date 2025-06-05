Barça want a free signing: he played for Atlético de Madrid

FC Barcelona isn't stopping its search for opportunities in the transfer market. Although the sporting management doesn't have a midfielder as a priority this summer, news from England could alter the blaugrana's plans. According to The Sun, the Catalan club has started talks with the entourage of a Premier League midfielder whose contract ends this June.

This is a player with Champions League experience, an imposing physique, tactical reliability, and a good touch. This profile fits the type of footballer Hansi Flick usually appreciates to control matches from the midfield. This new target would bring something different: proven experience and immediate leadership.

a signing with no transfer fee, but with conditions

The operation, in principle, wouldn't involve a transfer fee, since the player is out of contract. However, it wouldn't be entirely free: the salary demanded is far from Barça's current austerity standards. At 32 years old, the footballer intends to sign his last major contract before his decline.

Despite this, Hansi Flick insists that the player would fit very well into his system, not only because of what he brings on the field, but also due to his tactical adaptability and his experience in high-pressure matches. Having a veteran midfielder who has already been through everything could be a relief for the German coach.

the interest isn't new, but it's more concrete

In previous stages, Barça had already tracked this player, although without making formal offers. Now, with no clauses involved and the player being a free agent, the club is more open to reactivating that interest. Meanwhile, the footballer's entourage claims that he still prioritizes staying at his current club, where he has been important and has a stable family life.

In addition, the pressure from Saudi Arabia can't be ruled out, where several clubs are interested in luring him with multi-million contracts. There has also been talk, though less strongly, of a possible return to LaLiga to wear Atlético de Madrid's jersey, a club where he already played successfully before moving to England.

what about Barça's youngsters?

This possible signing has raised some concerns in the blaugrana youth academy. If Barça brings in a veteran midfielder, the main one affected would be Marc Casadó, a player developed at La Masia who had started to earn the first team's trust. Blocking his progress with an external signing wouldn't be an easy decision.

If it goes through, Deco and Flick will have to justify that this arrival doesn't block the development of the youth academy, something Laporta has promised to keep as a top priority of his term. However, if the goal is to compete for everything next season, some consider it essential to have at least one man with experience and specific weight in the midfield.

now, the name

After weeks of speculation and crossed rumors, we can now confirm that the midfielder in question whom Barça is closely following is Thomas Partey. The former Atlético de Madrid player, currently at Arsenal, could be the club's surprise new signing this summer.