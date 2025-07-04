Betis, Oviedo, Sevilla, Celta, Mallorca, Valencia, and Osasuna want Barça's player

In the context of an increasingly unpredictable transfer market, FC Barcelona is facing a deal that could provide immediate financial relief. One of their most promising players is about to leave the club. The sporting management has already communicated it internally: a sale with a buy-back option is being prioritized.

With Ansu Fati's loan to Monaco already agreed upon and Pablo Torre's departure to Mallorca underway, everything indicates that the next domino piece will fall soon. The intention is clear: raise funds without definitively closing the door to a possible future return.

many interested parties and a complex negotiation

First Division teams such as Getafe, Celta, Sevilla, Valencia, Betis, Osasuna, or newly promoted Oviedo have shown interest. Even several foreign clubs have sounded out the player's situation, although those close to the footballer prefer to stay in LaLiga to keep visibility and competitive consistency.

The deal is not simple. This is not a usual loan, but a transfer with a buy-back clause, something that requires a detailed agreement on deadlines, amounts, and federative rights. According to club sources, negotiations are on the right track, but nothing will be announced until the conditions are optimal.

betis, in a privileged position

At this time, Real Betis appears to be in the lead. The relationship between the verdiblanco club and Barça is excellent, as was already shown in the agreements for Abde, Chadi Riad, or even for the young Vitor Roque. In addition, Betis was already close to signing this player in January.

Contacts have intensified in recent hours. Betis's coaching staff values his profile and believes he would fit perfectly into the team's offensive system. Furthermore, the Andalusian club is willing to accept the formula proposed by Barça: immediate sale with a preferential buy-back option.

the player, at the center of the board

The footballer, who has shined in the reserve team and has had minutes with the first team, is focused on his future. Although he has had Hansi Flick's trust this preseason, everyone agrees that he needs greater competitive continuity. The coaching staff values him, but understands that his growth depends on leaving and adding matches at the elite level.

He himself has recently stated that he is "in talks with the club and with his agent to make a decision that benefits everyone." He is a disciplined player, with great technical projection and a winning mentality. A profile that attracts the interest of half the league.

a strategy that has already worked

Barça's policy with young players is clear: facilitate departures with buy-back options so as not to definitively lose emerging talents. They already did it with Eric García in his day, and a few years ago with players like Ilaix Moriba or Álex Collado. This strategy allows them to free up wage bill without closing doors.

Moreover, in a complicated financial context, any extraordinary income can be key to meeting the requirements of financial fair play and strengthening other priority positions.

the name is…

Until now, the club had avoided confirming it publicly. But today, sources close to the deal have revealed it: the player at the center of this imminent sale is Pau Víctor. The young striker, sought after by half of the First Division, will leave Barça this summer.

This will be the third major departure from the club in this market, after Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre. Also, one of the most closely followed by the fans, because Pau Víctor promises to return... and through the front door.