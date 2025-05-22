This is how Barça could benefit from Espanyol's relegation

In the offices of Camp Nou, they are working tirelessly. Joan Laporta and Deco are shaping a very low-profile operation but with great potential. An intelligence operation. Sometimes, the most decisive reinforcement isn't the one that makes headlines... but the one that arrives quietly.

The signing in question has an affordable clause... but only if a very specific condition is met. If his current team is relegated to the Second Division, his price will drop from 25 million to just 15. That would radically change the economic equation for Barça, which is still limited by financial fair play.

A signing conditioned by relegation

This operation, therefore, is on hold. It will be decided in a matter of days, when the last matchday of LaLiga is played. If Espanyol doesn't beat Las Palmas and Leganés defeats Valladolid, the relegation will be confirmed... and the bargain could become official. At the blaugrana club, they are alert because they know they won't be alone in the bidding.

This goalkeeper has been, by far, the best player on his team. With 142 saves in the season, he leads the statistics for all of LaLiga EA Sports. His reaction ability, his bravery in one-on-ones, and his calmness with the ball at his feet make him an elite goalkeeper.

Moreover, he has shown a personality beyond his years. In the midst of a sports storm, he hasn't hidden. He has faced the media, led the locker room, and endured impossible matches without collapsing mentally. His maturity, combined with his talent, makes him ideal for Barça's future.

The profile that fits with the new Barça

Hansi Flick wants an intense, dynamic, and brave Barça. A team that presses high, isn't afraid to take risks, and knows how to play out from the back. For that, the goalkeeper's role is key. And the chosen one meets all those requirements: homegrown, ambitious, with reflexes and composure.

Additionally, his salary would be low compared to other names in the market. And his age —just 23 years— guarantees a decade-long career. His arrival would allow healthy competition with Ter Stegen and at the same time ensure a natural transition in the medium term. The plan is defined. All that's left is for fate to give the green light.

The name that changes everything: Joan Garcia

Finally, the name. The player in question is none other than Joan Garcia, Espanyol's goalkeeper and one of the great revelations of the season. If the Perico club is relegated, his price will plummet. And Barça knows it. That's why they have already prepared the offer. If the conditions are met, Joan Garcia could become a Cule this very summer.

A final little-known key: Joan Garcia's clause rises to 30 million in the last 15 days of the market, and to 35 million if he is drafted with the national team. That's why Barça wants to close the operation before the Euro Cup, anticipating any call from De la Fuente.