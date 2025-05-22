Simeone trembles, the signing is in jeopardy: Two teams want to snatch Álex Baena away from him

Atlético de Madrid's planning for the next season is advancing against the clock, with a clear objective of making a qualitative leap in the squad. The team led by Diego Pablo Simeone needs to find new offensive references after a year in which inconsistency has been a constant. With the future of several important pieces hanging in the air, the sports management is working on strengthening key areas, knowing that the margin for error is minimal in an increasingly competitive and globalized transfer market.

The red-and-white club has been a regular protagonist in recent transfer windows, but this time the pressure is even greater. The generational change demands immediate successes, and Simeone doesn't want to leave anything to chance. The objective is clear: sign a standout player capable of changing the team's face from day one, and all eyes are pointing in a specific direction.

Álex Baena, a priority target for Atlético de Madrid

Among the names most mentioned to strengthen the colchonero project is Álex Baena, a Villarreal player who has established himself as one of the most talented offensive midfielders in Spanish football. His versatility, vision of the game, and ability to appear in key moments have made top-level teams set their sights on him. Atlético sees him as the natural replacement for Griezmann, both in leadership and talent, and the commitment to him is total.

As recently mentioned on El Chiringuito, and previously advanced in Relevo, the Madrid club would be willing to make a significant investment to secure his signing. Journalist Álex Silvestre highlighted: "Cholo Simeone and Atlético are clear that one of the priorities this summer is Alex Baena. They are willing to make a big investment in him because they want a leader to replace Griezmann in that role". However, the competition has intensified in recent hours, and the operation is far from simple.

Saudi Arabia and Aston Villa enter the race strongly

The great threat to Atlético's interests doesn't come only from LaLiga. Saudi Arabia has burst into the European market with financial offers that few players can refuse. Saudi football is looking for young stars to lead its revolution and has placed Álex Baena among its main targets, offering him an almost irresistible contract.

Adding to this situation is the interest from Aston Villa, one of the most ambitious projects in the Premier League in recent years. The team led by Unai Emery wants to make a splash in the market and considers that Baena can provide imbalance, youth, and goals from the second line. The Premier League presents itself as an attractive destination due to its competitive level, international visibility, and financial stability, factors that may weigh in the player's final decision.

However, these same sources also assert that, as of today, despite the tempting offer from petrodollars, Atlético's option remains the priority. So much so that, in fact, they assure that Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid are very advanced in negotiations and that the agreement could be closed in the coming days.