Bombshell, Lewandowski already has a replacement: The forward chosen by Barça for 2026

The FC Barcelona board has launched one of the most ambitious plans in recent years. The Catalan club, always demanding in its search for talent to maintain its status in the European elite, is looking beyond the next transfer market. Meanwhile, next week the team will continue to rely on the experience of Robert Lewandowski and the increasingly consolidated role of Ferran Torres in the forward line, the focus is already on the 2026/27 season, when a key generational change in the blaugrana attack is expected.

For weeks, rumors have been gaining strength, but in the last few hours, the news has taken a U-turn following information that emerged in one of the most influential Spanish football programs.

The name that excites Barcelona fans

Jota Jordi, a regular contributor to El Chiringuito, has been clear: Barça has a very clear target to fill Lewandowski's position once his contract ends. According to him, the club has already decided that the forward who should lead the future culé project is Julián Álvarez. It won't be this summer, but during the next season, the blaugrana machinery will begin to work silently but decisively to secure a long-term strategic signing.

Julián Álvarez's profile, young, versatile, and with a goal-scoring instinct, fits perfectly with what Barça needs: a player capable of taking on offensive responsibility for years, with experience at the highest level and room for growth.

The statistics that justify the bet

Julián Álvarez's season has not gone unnoticed by anyone. Analyzing the performance data shown in the provided image, the Argentine has played 53 matches, scored 29 goals, and provided 6 assists across all competitions: LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey. His performance is especially outstanding in big matches, and he stands out with an average of one goal every 125 minutes. In the Champions League, he has scored 7 goals in 10 matches, while in the Cup he has shown remarkable efficiency, with 5 goals in 7 games.

These numbers demonstrate not only consistency but also an ability to adapt to different contexts and tournaments. Additionally, the fact that a large part of his minutes have come in teams where he hasn't always been undisputed further underscores his growth potential.

Atleti's response

From the other side of the scale, the first feedbacks are also coming in. According to Iñaki Villalón on El Chiringuito, the player welcomes the culé interest, although he would be waiting to see the conditions of the proposal. "If he received an offer worthy of consideration, it would be considered and presented to Atlético de Madrid", explains the contributor.

Atlético's season has not lived up to expectations and, despite Álvarez's numbers, the rojiblanco team has not achieved titles. This could be an opportunity for Barça, which has economic muscle and a very attractive sports project for the coming years.