Barça transfers: renewed interest in a right back, failed deal in 2024

FC Barcelona doesn't stop its activity in the transfer market. With Joan Garcia already signed, the club's offices in Catalonia aren't resting. The priority is still to strengthen some key positions with players who fit the blaugrana playing model and who, in addition, fit the club's financial situation, which is still subject to LaLiga's restrictions.

One of the positions that has received the most attention in recent weeks is right back. Jules Koundé has fulfilled that role, but it's not his natural position and his future could be linked to the center of defense. That's why the sporting management has activated several names to strengthen that side of the defense.

a new profile for the right back

The profile Barça is looking for is clear: a young player, with international projection, experience in a competitive European league, and who can settle long-term at Camp Nou. In this regard, the club has explored the German, Italian, and also the French markets, where they've found one of the most favored options.

Although this isn't a priority operation—other cases like Nico Williams are more advanced—the sporting management is preparing the ground in case there's financial room to make the signing. In any case, the right back will be strengthened if an important sale takes place or if LaLiga gives the green light to the club's viability plan.

international competition and financial obstacles

According to the Brazilian outlet UOL, Barcelona has intensified contacts with AS Monaco to sign a right back who has long been on the radar of major European clubs. Tottenham, for example, has also shown interest and could present direct competition in the coming weeks.

The main obstacle for the signing to go through is financial. Monaco is asking for 35 million euros, a figure Barça considers high given their budget restrictions. In addition, the tax differences between Spain and England could mean the French club receives less net money in the event of a sale to the blaugrana entity.

Even so, Barça trusts the player will prioritize joining the Catalan team, motivated by the sporting project, the possibility of playing in the Champions League, and the potential for growth under Hansi Flick's leadership.

a modern full-back with offensive range

The player in question has already played more than 120 matches in Ligue 1, scoring 8 goals and providing 14 assists. His consistency has allowed him to be drafted to the senior Brazilian national team, where he has established himself as one of the great prospects for the future of the South American squad.

At 23 years old, he is a modern full-back, with good tactical awareness, the ability to join the attack, and a lot of speed to move up the flank. He would be a valuable piece both in a four-defender system and in a three-center-back line with wide wing-backs.

His arrival would not only strengthen Barça's defense, but would also free up Koundé and provide more resources to a squad that aims to compete again with Europe's elite.

a strategic signing that excites

The operation isn't easy, but there's optimism at Can Barça. If the conditions are met and LaLiga approves the club's financial moves, the signing could be completed during July. If closed, it would be a bet for both the present and the future that would fit perfectly into the new cycle Joan Laporta wants to start.

The name of the player who brings it all together—projection, talent, experience, and ambition—is Vanderson.