€2.5M for Javi Guerra's replacement: Corberán approves his return to Valencia

The sporting management of Valencia CF is preparing for one of the most turbulent summers in recent years. With the future of several players hanging by a thread, the club has taken the lead to avoid being caught off guard in the transfer market. One of the most talked-about possible departures is Javi Guerra, who has attracted the interest of several teams thanks to his outstanding performance.

In this scenario, the club has already started to make moves to cover its back and has found a familiar face who could fit perfectly in the midfield of the ché team. A footballer trained in Valencia's youth academy who has shown his quality away from Mestalla and who is now one step away from returning home.

Pedro Chirivella, the bet for the midfield

This is Pedro Chirivella, a 27-year-old midfielder who has undergone a solid evolution in his career. After his move to Liverpool at a very young age, he has had a career full of learning and growth in teams like Nantes, where he has spent five seasons as an undisputed starter in Ligue 1.

This experience in France has given him maturity, consistency, and regularity, qualities that would allow him to take on a leadership role in a Valencia that wants to strengthen its midfield with a versatile and hard-working profile.

Chirivella is a footballer who perfectly understands positional play, who knows when to speed up and when to slow down the pace of the match, and who is capable of taking on responsibilities both in building up play and in recovering possession. This is why he is so highly regarded by Valencia's sporting management, who have already established informal contacts to gauge his return.

An affordable and strategic operation

One of the aspects that works in Valencia's favor is the player's contractual situation. Pedro Chirivella is entering his final year of contract with Nantes and, according to sources close to the club, his departure could take place for a very affordable figure of around €2.5 million.

In addition, the footballer has never hidden his affection for the club where he was born and would not put obstacles in the way of a return that would allow him to relaunch his career in LaLiga. In a market that looks complicated, Valencia has done its homework in advance and has made moves to secure a proven profile that fits perfectly with the club's philosophy.

The sporting management knows that they have to act quickly, since teams both in France and Spain have also shown interest in Chirivella. However, the fact that he already knows the club and keeps emotional ties with the city gives the ches a certain advantage.

The unknown in Valencia's midfield

The situation in Valencia's midfield is one of the big unknowns of the coming summer. The possible departures of footballers like Javi Guerra or Enzo Barrenechea, who is on loan and belongs to Juventus, force the club to move quickly so that the squad doesn't become unbalanced.

The club is aware that a busy market is coming, but they are already clear about one thing: if Guerra packs his bags, the chosen one to replace him is a player who has already been at the club and who would fit perfectly. A footballer who is liked by the coach and who would strengthen the midfield with experience and commitment.

After his time in the Premier League and his breakthrough in France, the name that is most strongly linked to strengthening Valencia's midfield is, without a doubt, Pedro Chirivella.