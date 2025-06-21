Míchel, concerned: Real Sociedad want to sign a Girona player

Real Sociedad's sports planning for next season is moving forward, and from the Zubieta offices, names are already being considered that could strengthen the txuri-urdin team if key departures occur this summer. One of the names that has recently come up is that of a footballer who knows LaLiga perfectly and could provide immediate quality.

According to Deportes COPE Gipuzkoa, Real Sociedad's sports management has asked Girona about the terms for the departure of an attacking midfielder with a creative profile, ideal to fill that attacking midfield space that has been vacant since David Silva left.

This is a player under contract until 2028, who stands out for his associative ability and vision of the game, and who has played a significant role in Girona's strong performance in recent seasons.

| XCatalunya

The shadow of David Silva and Real's "new book"

Since the legendary Silva hung up his boots, Real have struggled to find a footballer who fulfills that advanced playmaker role, capable of delivering the final pass, breaking lines with his vision, and providing clarity in the final third.

The midfielder in question not only has proven experience in the First Division, but has also performed at a high level in teams with a possession-based play style, something that fits perfectly with the model Imanol Alguacil has implemented at Real Sociedad.

| @gironafc, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

Three clubs involved in the operation

The move, however, won't be easy. This footballer, although currently belonging to Girona, keeps contractual ties with Villarreal, a club that retains 30% of his economic rights and a preferential buy-back option valid until June 30.

If the Castellón club doesn't exercise that option—for a value of six million euros—they could still benefit financially from a future sale.

This makes any signing attempt a three-way operation, in which a delicate legal and financial balance will be necessary to satisfy all parties involved. The player's current market value is around six million, a figure Real could afford if a significant sale takes place this summer.

A talent with international projection

This midfielder doesn't only stand out nationally. He has been an international in all youth categories of the Spanish national team, from under-16 to under-19, and was part of the squad that played in the 2016 under-17 European Championship.

Later, in 2018, he scored a decisive goal with the under-19s in the Atlantic Cup, a tournament Spain would go on to win under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente, the current senior national team coach. These credentials don't go unnoticed and make him a very attractive option for any team looking for an attacking midfielder.

A name gaining traction: Iván Martín

The profile that best fits what Real Sociedad are looking for to strengthen their creative midfield is that of the current Girona player. The name that has emerged most strongly in recent hours as a real alternative if departures occur is Iván Martín. A reliable footballer, with a past at Villarreal and present at Girona