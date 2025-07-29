Good news for Levante: Operation underway for a Ligue 1 striker

After a season full of challenges, Levante returns to Primera División with its sights set on consolidating its position among the giants of Spanish soccer. The Granota club has opted for strategic planning since the start of the summer, strengthening sensitive positions and seeking international talent to make a leap in quality.

In this context, recent market moves have put Levante at the center of attention, especially after the confirmation of the imminent arrival of a striker from Ligue 1, which has sparked excitement among the fans.

The sporting management, aware of the demands of the top tier, hasn't wasted any time in this summer market. So far, Levante has completed a series of signings that show a clear approach: strengthening the defensive line and providing depth to the full-backs. Figures such as Alan Matturro (Genoa), Matías Moreno (Fiorentina), and Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo), all of them specialists in defensive duties and with experience in top-level European leagues, have landed at Ciutat de València with the mission of bringing solidity and competitiveness.

These names are joined by Jon Ander Olasagasti (Real Sociedad) and Kervin Arriaga (Partizán), who add versatility and muscle to the midfield, while Manu Sánchez arrives on loan from RC Celta to cover the left flank of the setup. The addition of Víctor García, from CD Eldense for the right side, also stands out—a domestic bet that could surprise with his consistency and adaptability.

The signing of the Central African striker, a statement move in the transfer market

But the move that could make the difference in the attacking area is about to become a reality. Levante is finalizing the details to announce the signing of Goduine Koyalipou. He is a forward with a past in Ligue 1, who stands out for his physical power, goal-scoring instinct, and experience in international competitions.

The player is already in Valencia, which shows that the agreement is imminent and only the final procedures remain for the official announcement. The club will pay a figure close to €500,000 ($500,000) for the loan, with a non-mandatory purchase option of about 5 million (€5,000,000), which proves the thoughtful yet ambitious bet by the Granota sporting management. In his last stint in France, this striker posted impressive numbers: four goals in fifteen matches in the elite of French soccer, after previously dazzling at CSKA Sofia with fifteen goals in seventeen games.

The arrival of this Central African striker responds to an obvious need: Levante needed an attacking reference capable of unlocking tight matches and providing a different option in the opponent's box. With a height of 6 ft. 0 in. (184 cm) and experience in several European leagues, this forward combines physical presence, speed in transition, and an innate ability to find spaces in tight defenses. In addition, his international background adds an extra level of maturity that could prove decisive in high-pressure scenarios.

Julián Calero, Levante's coach, has insisted on the importance of balancing the squad and not neglecting the attacking front: "We've strengthened the back, now it's time to boost the offense," he recently stated in the club's official media. The signing of this striker is the eighth reinforcement of the summer and the first with a clearly offensive profile, thus completing a more versatile and competitive squad.