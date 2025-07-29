Official: The footballer Valencia declares transferable

Valencia is going through a summer full of changes at every level, both on the field and in the offices. After a season marked by inconsistency, Mestalla's club has decided to make a strong commitment to a deep overhaul of their squad. The goal is clear: to compete with guarantees in an increasingly demanding league and avoid the struggles suffered in previous years. While the new signings are still awaited, departures have become the dominant trend at the start of this transfer window.

Valencianist fans have seen several significant departures from the squad in recent weeks. The departure of two of the club's defenders with the greatest potential stands out, with Cesar Tàrrega's permission, whose exit leaves the team practically devoid of young talent in the backline. The first to pack his bags was Cristhian Mosquera, transferred to Arsenal for €15 million. His performance, consistency, and youth caught the attention of the Premier League, which didn't hesitate to secure his services for the upcoming season.

The sale of Yarek Gasiorowski to PSV Eindhoven has been no less important. The center-back, one of the footballers with the greatest room for improvement in Valencia's youth academy, will continue his career in the Eredivisie after leaving nearly €10 million in Mestalla's coffers. These two operations, while easing the club's financial situation, pose a huge challenge for the sporting management, which is now required to find reliable replacements.

Sergi Canós's case: from excitement to disappointment at Valencia CF

Amid this rebuilding process, Sergi Canós's situation perfectly sums up the climate of uncertainty surrounding Valencia. Carlos Corberán's arrival on the bench brought a ray of hope for some players, but also a heavy blow for others. The winger from Nules, last summer's star signing and a symbol of Valencianism, has been placed on the transfer list after failing to convince the new coach during preseason.

Despite having scored the team's only goal in the first two friendlies, Canós knows he isn't part of the coach's plans. For several days now, the footballer has been training apart from the group, according to El Desmarque, while waiting to find a way out that will allow him to feel important again. With two years left on his contract and after a season marked by injuries and a lack of continuity, the midfielder must now decide what his next destination will be.

The moves that complete the restructuring at Mestalla

The exodus at Mestalla doesn't end there. Other names like Hugo González and Germán Valera have also left the club in search of playing time and stability. The former has joined Celta Fortuna after his contract ended, while Valera has headed to Elche in a low-cost operation. Meanwhile, young center-back Iker Córdoba will have an experience in the Second Division, loaned to CD Mirandés to continue growing as a footballer.

The chapter of departures is closed by Jaume Doménech, one of the legends of Valencia's goal, who says goodbye after a long career at the club. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is now without a team and is considering offers to continue his professional career.