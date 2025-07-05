He played for Barça and Atlético de Madrid and now Betis want him

Real Betis is determined to make a statement in the transfer market. The verdiblanco club, which has made loan deals an effective tool to attract talent with pedigree, is already working on a move that could recall the recent successes of players like Giovani Lo Celso, Isco, or Antony dos Santos.

This time, the name on the radar has even more international projection, but also arrives surrounded by doubts. A player with a brilliant past, but who currently seems trapped in a cycle of disappointments and unfulfilled promises.

The footballer in question has chained together loan spells with more shadows than lights. His time at AC Milan, which was supposed to be the great showcase for redemption, has ended up being another frustrating chapter. He has barely been counted on by the coach, has been criticized for his lack of collective involvement, and his limited impact in matches.

| Google Imagenes, XCatalunya

The problem gets worse when considering that neither his parent club, Chelsea, trusts him anymore. The new coach, Enzo Maresca, doesn't plan to include him in the project, which makes his situation even more complicated. With a valid contract, and no buyers willing to pay the €50 million his transfer cost, the most feasible solution is once again a loan.

Pellegrini, key in the move

Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini believes the footballer still has a lot to contribute. At 25 years old, he keeps his technical skills intact: dribbling, vision, and a privileged shot. In the current squad, his profile would fit perfectly to fill the gap Antony will leave.

| Canva

Participation in the top European competition would allow the club to take on part of the player's salary, which is one of the main obstacles. It would also be a major incentive to convince him to join Benito Villamarín. Although nothing is official yet, the willingness of all three parties—club, coach, and player—is positive, and only the terms of the loan remain to be finalized.

A mature locker room and a favorable environment

Beyond the financial aspect, there is an element that could prove decisive: the locker room atmosphere. At Betis, the footballer would find a squad with veteran leaders and an experienced coaching staff, capable of redirecting both his attitude and his performance.

At his best, he dazzled with his skill and ability to unbalance games. He was an international with his national team, a protagonist in the Champions League, and even wore the jersey of one of the most important LaLiga clubs. Today, however, he lives a very different reality: without a team, without continuity, and with his future hanging in the air.

A new challenge on the horizon

Betis isn't the only club that has shown interest, but it does seem the most viable destination. The player also needs to escape the London media spotlight and reconnect with soccer in a league he already knows well. In Seville, he could have it all: a full stadium, a devoted fanbase, and a coach who trusts him.

It remains to be seen whether he'll know how to take advantage of this opportunity. That player, that talent who was once Golden Boy and now seeks redemption, is none other than João Félix.