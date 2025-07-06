Osasuna, Girona and Sevilla want the same player

The sports management of Osasuna has been forced to react quickly after failing to achieve the European goal in the last matchday of the championship. The draw against Alavés (1-1) was the final blow that left the rojillos without a ticket to the Conference League, despite having finished level on points with Rayo Vallecano, the last team to qualify for Europe.

That sporting disappointment has been compounded by a key change on the bench: Vicente Moreno will not continue leading the team. His replacement has already been signed and announced: Alessio Lisci, the young Italian coach, will take charge of the Navarrese team with the mission of consolidating the project and restoring ambition. His arrival comes with a restructuring that affects several pieces of the starting eleven.

In this context, Bryan Gil's name has emerged strongly. The winger from Cádiz, owned by Tottenham, has just completed an inconsistent season at Girona. Although his performance hasn't been steady, his technical quality, dribbling, and youth keep him as a highly sought-after footballer in the market.

| Africa Images, XCatalunya, @osasuna, Elche CF

Bryan Gil: talent to reactivate

Bryan Gil played 32 matches last season with the Catalan team, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Although he never fully broke out under Míchel's orders, he showed flashes of his talent, especially during stretches of the first half of the season.

His current market value is around €15 million, but the English club would be willing to let him leave for a figure close to €6 million. Girona and Sevilla have also shown interest, but Osasuna trust they can convince him with a stable sports project.

| @osasuna

An offensive that moves on several fronts

While negotiations for Gil progress, the club is also considering other options. Juan Cruz, another familiar face for the sports management, is on the list as a more affordable alternative. Everything suggests the club's preference remains the signing of the winger from Barbate, who could take on a leading role from the very first minute.

The possibility of a loan or surprise signing is not ruled out if there are more departures in the attacking line. For now, the team is focused on closing a reliable signing for the left wing, which was left vacant after Raúl Moro's departure.

The other name circulating in the Navarrese market

Meanwhile, another Spanish footballer has dominated headlines in recent days due to his uncertain future, although he hasn't yet been directly linked to Osasuna. He is a young winger, an international, and a standout figure at the Euros. His name has circulated in the offices of several European clubs, especially in Germany, where there are already firm moves.

Bayern Munich have launched a serious offensive for Nico Williams, who has been one of the tournament's great revelations. Unlike Bryan Gil, the Athletic player is aiming much higher, and his price is already unaffordable for most LaLiga teams, except for the big ones.

However, his meteoric rise serves as a mirror for clubs like Osasuna, who look to talents like Gil for a more affordable but equally promising version.