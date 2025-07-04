Marca newspaper excites anti-Barça fans by talking about Nico Williams's signing

What seemed like a masterstroke to strengthen the Barça attack is turning into a deal with the scent of fiasco. FC Barcelona dreamed of announcing the signing of Nico Williams before the end of the first week of July, but the reality is very different: the transfer is stuck, doubts are growing and anti-Barça supporters are already starting to smile.

Marca newspaper, with its usual alignment with the capital, has taken the opportunity to fuel the hopes of those who want to see Barça fail. "The club can't find ways to unlock the situation," they headlined yesterday. The message between the lines is clear: Barça optimism is deflating.

A signing on shaky ground

The release clause wasn't the biggest problem; what was truly complicated was balancing the books. Barça needs room in their wage bill to register new signings, and Nico wants written guarantees: he doesn't want to go through what players like Marcos Alonso or Iñigo Martínez experienced, who waited for weeks to be registered.

The demands of the Athletic winger aren't a whim. Nico wants to feel secure before committing, and that has put Camp Nou offices in a critical situation. If there aren't firm guarantees, there won't be a signature. Meanwhile, other European clubs are watching closely, ready to fish in troubled waters.

The media echo and the pressure from the fans

The Nico Williams deal has turned into a snowball. Every day without an agreement fuels skepticism among Barça fans and gives wings to the narrative of Barça's economic impotence. The media closest to Madridism haven't missed the chance, presenting the case as new proof of the Catalan club's institutional crisis.

In this climate, the figure of president Joan Laporta is once again under scrutiny. He promised "exciting" signings and a squad that would compete in Europe again, but economic difficulties continue to set the limits. The Nico deal, which seemed simple on paper, is showing the seams of the current project.

Nico's doubts and the shadow of last summer

This isn't the first time Barça has stumbled over the same obstacles. Last summer, several verbal agreements fell apart at the last minute due to problems with financial fair play. Nico and his camp know that history well and aren't willing to take the same risk. That's why they're demanding legal guarantees before signing.

The situation is further complicated by Athletic's stance, as they're not willing to negotiate any kind of discount. The Basque club refers to the clause and doesn't give in an inch. Meanwhile, the rojiblanco fans are experiencing the situation with a mix of resignation and pride.

A deal that's cooling by the minute

At this point, there's no longer the same enthusiasm in Barça's sporting management. Caution has prevailed and leaks have decreased. The new directive is not to force the timing or create expectations that can't be met. But the market doesn't wait, and every day without news works against Barça.

That's why it's no surprise that some sectors of Madridism and anti-Barça supporters are celebrating this "blockage" as a symbolic victory. Marca knows it, and that's why they amplify it. Barça, which had made the signing of Nico Williams a matter of state, now doubts whether they'll be able to close one of the most desired deals of the summer.

The name that once excited Barça fans has now become a headache: Nico Williams.