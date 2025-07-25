Unexpected solution for Rayo Vallecano's forward line: random signing

Rayo Vallecano is about to finalize one of the most surprising signings of this summer transfer window. After several weeks without significant moves, the Madrid club, which is facing a season full of challenges with their participation in the Conference League, would be finalizing the addition of a striker.

With Raúl de Tomás's departure to Qatar, the team led by Iñigo Pérez urgently needs goals. Although many people expected a well-known name from the European market or even some emerging talent from the league, Rayo's sporting directors have chosen a solution completely off the radar.

RDT's replacement: straight from China

According to Romanian media, Rayo's new striker will be an Italian player... currently in the Chinese league. That's right. The chosen one is a 29-year-old striker who plays for TJ Jinmen Tiger, a modest Asian club.

Although the news has surprised more than a few people, his statistics this season show a certain effectiveness: he has scored 14 goals in 22 matches, a figure that is not insignificant for a player who has gone unnoticed by most European fans.

The player will not immediately join the franjirroja squad. His current team has set as a requirement that he play the remaining 15 matchdays of the Chinese league before packing his bags for Vallecas. That means the striker would not arrive in Spain until January 2026.

A risky bet for a forward line under construction

This delay in his arrival has not gone over well with part of the fanbase. With a tight schedule, Rayo needs goals from the very first minute of competition, and many people doubt the usefulness of signing a player who will not be available until after half the season.

However, sporting management trust that, if the team secures qualification for the next European round and keep their position in LaLiga, the addition of the striker could make a difference in the decisive stretch of the season.

In terms of playing style, the striker is described as a classic center forward, physically strong, good in the air, and with a presence in the box. Although his experience in a league like the Chinese one is not a direct guarantee of performance in Spanish soccer, his numbers suggest that he can offer something different from what Rayo currently has in the squad.

An eccentricity or a hidden gem?

In recent years, several LaLiga teams have signed players from exotic markets who turned out to be real bargains. Of course, there have also been complete flops. The Rayo fanbase, known for their high standards and passion, will have to wait a few months to deliver their verdict.

Meanwhile, on social media, the news has caused all kinds of reactions. From memes celebrating the surreal nature of the deal to more serious analyses trying to find logic in such an unconventional signing. What is certain is that the player's name is already circulating among international soccer fans.

His name is Andrea Compagno, a striker born in Italy with a career as atypical as it is striking. If soccer has shown anything, it's that sometimes, the most unexpected signings... are the ones that make the most noise.