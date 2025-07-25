Neither Rodrygo nor Vinicius: the player who's leaving Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso gives the OK

Real Madrid faces an especially intense summer. With the league debut set for August 19, the club is in the midst of making decisions that will directly affect its squad.

Some positions are covered, others are under review, but there is a clear focus on the attack. Gonzalo García's emergence, one of the revelations of the Club World Cup, has completely shaken up the plans the club had for one of its greatest prospects.

Xabi Alonso takes charge

Xabi Alonso's arrival on Real Madrid's bench has brought about a deep change in sports planning. The new coach wants to have a competitive group of players, yes, but also a clear balance between established talent and immediate future.

| Canva

In this regard, there are footballers whose prominence could be compromised by the rise of other profiles more suited to the style the Basque coach wants to impose. One of the cases generating the most debate in Valdebebas is that of a young gem who arrived last summer with the label of the club's future goal scorer, but who now might have to look for playing time away from Santiago Bernabéu.

An exciting signing looking for his place

This striker, only 19 years old, was one of Real Madrid's biggest bets in the South American market. In his first season wearing the white jersey, he has played 37 matches and managed to score 7 goals. A modest but promising figure considering the adaptation process to European soccer.

| XCatalunya, Canva

However, Gonzalo's explosive emergence has left this young striker in a delicate position. According to ESPN, the club's offices are seriously considering the possibility of a loan. The goal: to guarantee him quality minutes at another destination that allows him to keep growing without the pressure of Real Madrid.

The player is not convinced

Despite the club's intention, the player doesn't seem willing to leave. He feels ready, confident, and convinced that he can earn a place in the team. His inner circle has stated several times that his desire is to succeed in Madrid and that accepting a loan would be like taking a step back in his career.

This disagreement has caused an internal tug-of-war that still has no definitive resolution. Meanwhile, the club doesn't want to make a hasty decision. Xabi Alonso has already made it clear that he will count on whoever is 100% physically and mentally ready to take on the challenge of the season, but at the same time he recognizes the value of not cutting off progression.

Real Madrid's dilemma

In this context, Madrid must decide: risk having a dissatisfied youngster in the squad with few minutes, or accept his stance and give him a real chance to compete from the bench? The balance between development and demands is delicate, and Xabi Alonso knows it.

As August approaches, time is running out. The club is seeking a consensual solution, but is starting to seriously consider a loan that would keep the footballer in a competitive dynamic. However, everything will depend on one essential condition: the player's approval.

That player, in case anyone had not yet figured it out, is none other than Endrick.