Barça finds a solution to Camp Nou drama: Laporta begs Valencia

FC Barcelona remains trapped in the maze of their own stadium. The work at Spotify Camp Nou keeps getting delayed and the club can't secure specific dates. With September just around the corner, everything suggests that the culé venue will remain closed. The situation is causing discomfort among fans and directors, who see how deadlines are once again not being met.

The provisional solution being considered in the offices is surprising. According to various media outlets, Barça will ask LALIGA to play their match against Valencia at Mestalla. This way, the originally planned order would be reversed, with the return leg being played in Barcelona. The proposal, although unusual, is justified by the impossibility of using Montjuïc or Camp Nou itself.

Mestalla as a provisional alternative for Barcelona

The option that is most favored within the Catalan club is Mestalla. This isn't a whim, but rather an emergency measure. Valencia's stadium has the capacity and facilities needed to host a high-level match. In addition, it is located in a city with good logistics and connections.

The plan would be to play the September match there and leave the return leg for Barcelona. The formula, although complicated, has already been considered on other occasions for extraordinary reasons. However, the final decision belongs to LALIGA and it won't be easy. The tight schedule and television interests affect any change.

Other venues are also on the table

Mestalla isn't the only alternative being studied in the blaugrana offices. Montilivi, in Girona, has been mentioned as a possible temporary venue. The Catalan stadium was already considered previously, although its smaller capacity raises doubts. Even so, the geographical proximity could be a favorable factor for culé members.

There were also voices that pointed to RCDE Stadium in Cornellà. However, the idea of sharing a field with the eternal local rival seems unfeasible. The historic rivalry between Barça and Espanyol makes that solution practically impossible. In this context, Mestalla appears as the most viable and logical option.

The solidarity of some voices in Spanish soccer

The debate about where Barça should play doesn't leave anyone indifferent. Journalist Roberto Gómez was understanding toward the Catalan entity. He pointed out that the construction work on such a large stadium always causes problems. In addition, he called for empathy with the club, arguing that nobody benefits from this situation. His words were well received by the board.

Even so, there is division among the fans. Some culés understand the need to improvise solutions while the renovation is completed. Others, however, criticize the constant promise of a return that never comes. The lack of transparency regarding deadlines is perceived as ongoing deception.

The immediate future remains full of uncertainty

Barça now faces decisive weeks both in sports and institutionally. If LALIGA accepts the request, the club will breathe a temporary sigh of relief. Otherwise, they will have to improvise another venue that meets the conditions at the last minute. The only clear thing is that September will mark a new chapter in Camp Nou mess.

The club insists that the renovation will be a long-term success. However, the present forces them to look for quick and unconventional solutions. The request to play at Mestalla reflects the magnitude of the difficulties. Camp Nou, the culé symbol, remains a constant headache.