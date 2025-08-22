Marc-André Ter Stegen's new battle against Barça

FC Barcelona is once again surrounded by controversy during preseason, although this time the focus isn't on the field. The blaugrana club, along with Villarreal, has been chosen to play a LaLiga match in Miami this season, a decision that has caused an uproar among the footballers.

A unanimous protest from the Primera División captains

The Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) issued a statement this Thursday in which they denounced the "lack of respect" toward the players. According to their explanation, LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation began the process to take an official match outside Spain without first consulting the footballers.

The statement is signed by the captains of all Primera División clubs. In Barça's case, Marc-André Ter Stegen signed the text alongside Gerard Moreno. Both are the captains of Barça and Villarreal, who signed as representatives of the two teams involved in the controversial match in the United States.

| F.C. Barcelona

Ter Stegen's role and his gesture of unity

According to Sport, the decision by the Monchengladbach goalkeeper isn't related to recent episodes regarding his injury or his future at the club. It is a gesture of unity with the rest of the competition's teammates, in defense of footballers' labor rights.

AFE emphasizes that organizing a match in Miami disrupts the established agreements on pre-match gatherings and rest schedules for both home and away teams. "We are united. We want respect and transparency," was the central message of the statement.

A conflict that goes beyond Barça

The controversy doesn't affect only the blaugrana club. Meanwhile, AFE wanted to remind that the clubs' employers' association, in its response to the request for information, merely denied any responsibility in the process. LaLiga stated that they will only report on the progress of authorizations as they are received from FIFA and UEFA, without opening a real channel of dialogue with the players.

This stance has outraged the captains, who believe that the main protagonists of the competition have been ignored. For them, moving an official LaLiga match outside Spain represents a structural change that can't be approved without prior negotiation.

A new challenge for Barça

Barça, in the midst of a squad restructuring and still uncertain about their return to Camp Nou, now faces another challenge. Although the club hasn't issued an official statement, Ter Stegen's presence among all the signatories confirms that the locker room is aligned with AFE's position.

The outcome will depend on FIFA and UEFA's response to the request, but the standoff has already begun. The German goalkeeper, as one of the most respected captains in LaLiga, becomes one of the visible faces of this battle that goes beyond Barça and affects all Spanish soccer.