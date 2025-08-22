Hansi Flick breaks his silence about Marc Casadó: Joan Laporta already knows it

FC Barcelona is heading into the start of the season with the squad still undergoing adjustments and crucial decisions. In the club's offices, they are working on registrations, sales, and loans, while Flick has decided to break the silence about one of the names that has raised the most doubts lately: Marc Casadó.

Flick's words before the match against Levante

In the press conference before the match against Levante, Flick was asked directly about the Catalan midfielder. The German coach didn't avoid the question and sent a clear message. "I've spoken with him, of course. He doesn't want to leave and I don't want him to leave. It's going to be a tough season and we need all the players. He gives us confidence and that's what I want as a coach," he stated.

His words come at a key moment. Barça still needs to register footballers like Gerard Martín, Szczesny, or Roony Bardghji, but first they need to free up salary space. Casadó's name had been on the table as a possible departure, and there was no shortage of offers ready to go after him.

| FCB

Growing interest from England and Spain

The homegrown blaugrana has attracted major offers. From the Premier League, teams like Wolverhampton, Bournemouth, and West Ham have shown interest in signing the midfielder. In LaLiga, clubs like Betis and Atlético de Madrid have also explored his situation. OM joins this list, in the midst of a restructuring after an internal conflict that has ended with Adrien Rabiot on the transfer list.

Despite this scenario, Casadó has expressed his desire to stay. The midfielder, trained at La Masia, keeps his ambition to succeed wearing the blaugrana jersey intact, even though he is aware of the fierce competition. Pedri and De Jong are undisputed pieces for Flick, while Gavi has regained his best form after overcoming a serious injury. Marc Bernal joins them, another future prospect for the club.

Last season, Casadó managed to take advantage of his teammates' injuries to establish himself as a starter in several matches during the first stretch. However, when De Jong returned, the homegrown player lost prominence. This campaign begins with a script similar to the end of 2024/25: competition that could reduce his minutes, although Flick insists that everyone will be needed.

Laporta and the final decision

In this context, Joan Laporta already knows firsthand his coach's position. Flick doesn't want more departures and has made it clear publicly. The club, however, keeps negotiations open to move on other footballers who do seem to have less of a future in the squad: Héctor Fort, Iñaki Peña, and Oriol Romeu, whose departures are being finalized these days.

For now, Casadó will continue working under the discipline of the first team. His future will depend both on how the market evolves and on the opportunities he can seize on the field.