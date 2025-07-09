Bad news for Simeone and Atlético: half of Europe wants to steal a signing from them

We're talking about a midfielder with vision, attacking ability, and authority who has become the driving force behind the Che team. His name is once again making waves in offices across half of Europe, but one of the clubs that seemed to have secured him last summer has once again been left empty-handed: Atlético de Madrid.

The story between the red-and-white club and this player goes back a long way. In 2024, Cholo Simeone's side had practically finalized his signing for €25 million plus bonuses. However, at the last moment, they decided to go for Conor Gallagher, leaving Valencia and the footballer in the lurch.

A year later, that decision has backfired: the footballer has improved significantly, his market value has skyrocketed, and Atlético's chances of signing him have completely vanished.

An increasingly expensive player

Since Corberán arrived on the Mestalla bench, this midfielder has been one of the team's standouts. He has added goals, assists, and leadership. In addition, his profile fits perfectly with the new transfer policy that Real Madrid could implement under Xabi Alonso's leadership, who is a great admirer of his.

Now, England, Italy, and Germany are back in the race. Teams have knocked on Valencia's door to inquire about the player. However, the club hasn't made a decision yet. Peter Lim, as always, will be the one to decide whether to sell or not. What is clear is that the price is no longer the same: €25 million might not be enough.

Atlético de Madrid, with no room to maneuver

For the Colchonero club, the train has already left the station. Atlético's current priority isn't to strengthen the midfield, and with other names on the radar, the wage cap is also working against them. In addition, after letting the player slip away in 2024, there are no signs that the footballer wants to sit down and negotiate with them again.

Although his love for Valencia is clear—as he himself stated: "If they don't throw me out, I plan to stay at Valencia CF"—he knows his talent deserves a bigger stage, especially if those at Mestalla don't achieve European qualification.

A star with his feet on the ground

Despite the rumors, the player remains focused. In every press conference, he conveys calm and commitment to the club that has seen him grow. His performance, however, speaks for itself. Valencia will have to make a decision soon, and whoever wants to secure his services will have to pay a fair price.

Because the midfielder who is driving the market crazy, dazzling with his vision of the game, and who has won over Corberán, is no longer a promise: he's a reality. His name is Javi Guerra.