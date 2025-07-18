Bad news for Ernesto Valverde: Atlético de Madrid takes a signing away from him

The summer transfer window keeps generating unexpected headlines, and one of them has been the frenzied battle for a right-back who seemed to already have a set destination. The player in question, who currently belongs to Osasuna, was in very advanced talks with a historic LaLiga club.

However, when everything seemed on track, another giant of Spanish soccer has burst onto the scene with force. They've done so with the determination they're known for in the market: numbers in hand, sporting promises, and an ambitious project on the table.

The player, training on the sidelines

Meanwhile, the protagonist of this story has started to distance himself from the group. In the latest training session with Osasuna, he was seen doing physical exercises alone, separated from the rest of his teammates. An image that, in the world of soccer, almost always foreshadows an imminent move.

| @athleticlub, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

His inner circle has acknowledged that the player is looking for a change of scenery and that he is seriously considering the offer from the new club that has joined the race. The deal, which was considered done with Athletic Club, now hangs by a thread in the face of a last-minute offensive coming from the capital.

A strategic move from Madrid

The Madrid club, after assessing their situation at right-back, has decided to step in. The imminent loan of one of their players in that position has left a gap they intend to fill as soon as possible. The player's profile fits perfectly into their system, and his medium-term potential makes him a strategic bet.

| XCatalunya, Canva

According to sources close to the negotiation, Atlético's sporting management has already started formal talks with Osasuna and with the footballer's inner circle. The idea is clear: get ahead of Athletic, break the unsigned agreement, and offer a more ambitious future to a player who has been waiting for a step forward for some time.

Osasuna, at the center of it all

The rojillo club, meanwhile, has made it clear that they won't accept a departure without fair compensation. They have tried to renew the player up to three times, all without success. His contract ends in 2026, but the relationship is already broken. Now, all that's left is to find the right offer to formalize his transfer.

Both offers know they need to move quickly. One of them already had a verbal agreement and trusted they could close the transfer for 10 million, slightly below the clause. The other has arrived with more financial strength and, above all, greater sporting projection.

The name at the center of the storm: Jesús Areso

The player in question is none other than Jesús Areso, the 25-year-old right-back from Navarre who has been one of the key pieces at Osasuna in recent seasons. Trained in the Tajonar academy, his performance and potential have put him on the radar of several teams, but it is Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid who are fighting for him.

The outcome could be known within days. Although he seemed destined to return to Bilbao, Atlético's arrival has changed the rules of the game. Now, Areso's future could be much closer to the Metropolitano than to San Mamés.