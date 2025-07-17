Real Zaragoza are working on two top signings: free reinforcements for the midfield

Real Zaragoza approaches the transfer market with caution, strategy, and, above all, a lot of ingenuity. The club's financial limitations force sporting director Txema Indias to work discreetly but firmly. The main goal is to strengthen the midfield with experienced players who can deliver immediate results and come at an affordable cost.

The midfield, an absolute priority

Despite the efforts to keep the backbone of the team that fought last season, the sporting management is looking for signings that will raise the competitive level and, above all, guarantee a quick adaptation to the new coach's playing style.

Txema Indias has ruled out major overhauls of the squad. However, he knows that a few tweaks in key areas can make the difference between aiming to stay mid-table or truly fighting for the desired promotion. For this reason, he has intensified his monitoring of several players who are currently without a team, which makes negotiations easier and avoids transfer fees.

Two profiles with experience and a proven track record

The first of them played an active role in his team's recent promotion to Primera División. He finished his contract after the promotion and didn't renew, becoming a free agent at a key moment in his career. At 33 years old, he is looking for a serious sports project where he can feel valued and keep competing at the highest level.

The second arrives after several seasons in LALIGA EA SPORTS, where he has played a significant role for mid-table teams. His departure was a club decision, as they chose not to offer him a renewal, even though the player was still a regular in the line-ups.

An interest that makes sense

Veteran talent, no transfer fee, and a proven track record in Spanish soccer. While one of them had hoped to stay in Primera División, the passage of time without convincing offers is making him view projects like the Aragonese one favorably, with history, ambition, and a loyal fan base.

Txema Indias's priority is to close at least one of these deals soon, knowing that competition could increase at any moment. The interest is there, the profile fits, and negotiations, according to sources close to the club, could intensify in the coming days.

The names that excite Zaragoza fans

Finally, as ElDesmarque has been able to confirm, the two footballers on Zaragoza's radar are César de la Hoz and Darko Brasanac. The first arrives after a notable spell at Real Oviedo, while the second was a key piece at Leganés, Osasuna, and Betis.

Both are looking for a new challenge. Zaragoza, a new boost. The fans, as always, wait with hope. Because in a league as demanding as Segunda, every signing counts... and these two names could make the difference.