Joan Laporta desperate: Major blow for Barça with Ter Stegen

At the very start of preseason, Barça is facing one of those situations that could radically change the team's future. The club had prepared the first training sessions with the idea of evaluating all its players, but one of the key pieces in the locker room, Ter Stegen, hasn't stepped onto the field in any of the initial sessions. The board is watching the situation with concern, knowing that any decision made in the coming days will set the roadmap for the transfer market and squad planning.

The reality is that Marc-André Ter Stegen is dealing with back discomfort that has forced the club's doctors to halt any kind of effort this preseason. According to media outlets like "Jijantes" and SPORT, the German goalkeeper is considering, together with the medical staff, whether to undergo surgery again or opt for a conservative treatment. This decision, which will be made in the coming days, could mean an absence of up to four months if surgery is chosen, which would leave the team without one of its pillars well into the season.

This isn't the first time Ter Stegen has faced such a scenario. In 2023, he already had to undergo surgery for a lumbar injury that kept him off the field for several months. More recently, a knee injury also kept him out for almost the entire past season. The recurrence of these medical issues is raising doubts within the board and adding pressure to a goalkeeping position that was set to change its main figure.

| F.C. Barcelona

The blow for Laporta: from a strategic sale to a long-term absence

Ter Stegen's case has not only a sporting impact, but also an economic and strategic one for Barça. The board, led by Joan Laporta, had opened the door to a possible sale of the German to ease the club's delicate financial situation. The goalkeeper's salary exceeds €15 million gross per year, and letting him go would have created room for new signings.

However, the injury and possible surgery complicate any potential exit. Interested clubs won't be willing to negotiate while there are doubts about his physical condition and an absence that could last until December. Thus, Barça is left without the possibility of a transfer and Laporta sees one of his main strategies to balance the books this summer fade away.

Joan García, the solution in goal and the possible relief in "fair play"

Ter Stegen's situation changes the outlook for the blaugrana goal. The signing of Joan García, coming from Espanyol, responds to the need to have guarantees between the posts. If the German ultimately faces a long-term absence, the club could choose not to register him in LaLiga, a move already seen in cases like Christensen's. This way, Ter Stegen's spot wouldn't count toward the salary cap and the club could register Joan García without any issues, resolving part of the administrative drama that has been dragging on for weeks.

Moreover, the debate over the starting spot is completely over. Joan García, a choice agreed upon by the coaching staff and the board, will be the starting goalkeeper at the beginning of the season, while Szczesny's role as backup brings experience and reliability. Meanwhile, academy product Diego Kochen will get minutes on the Asian tour and will be the third goalkeeper, while Iñaki Peña is free to look for a new destination.

The blow for Barça is twofold: they lose an experienced player at a key moment and see their transfer options frustrated. For Ter Stegen, the decision to undergo surgery or not could also shape his future with the German national team. If he has surgery, he could look for a team in the winter, aiming to secure Germany's starting spot and be at the World Cup. Meanwhile, the club will have to redesign its plans for the goal and squad management for the 2025-2026 season.