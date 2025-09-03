Flick's anger with the players, Helena Condis confirms it: 'He is...'

Barça reaches the international break with seven points out of a possible nine. This figure keeps them at the top of the standings, but even so, they're not showing the brilliance of last season. Hansi Flick's team wins but doesn't convince, and the internal feeling is that something has changed in the collective dynamic.

Flick insists on egos and the need for unity

After the draw in Vallecas, Flick was blunt in the press conference: "Egos kill success." This phrase is understood as a warning to his squad. The German believes that some players are prioritizing individual shine over collective commitment, something that didn't happen during last season. Back then, Barça was sustained by the unity of the group and overall sacrifice, which allowed them to compete until the end in all competitions.

Helena Condis reveals details of the anger in Vallecas

Journalist Helena Condis explained on Partidazo de COPE that Flick had already conveyed this same message to the locker room. According to her account, the team stayed locked in for twenty minutes after the match against Rayo Vallecano, where the coach insisted that they'd acted more as individuals than as a family. Flick believes that this group spirit was the key to success in the previous campaign and regrets not seeing it at the start of this one. In addition, Condis added that the coach is concerned about the international break, since he'll lose contact with a large part of the squad for several days.

Not everyone in the locker room agrees with Flick's assessment. Lamine Yamal, who has scored two goals and provided two assists in these first three matchdays, told RTVEthat he doesn't believe the problems are precisely a matter of ego. The young striker believes that what's missing is intensity, an extra gear to impose their play style. For the winger, the key is to recover the aggressiveness in pressing and the continuity in ball circulation, aspects that set Barça apart last season.

A start with results but without authority in play

Although Barça have recorded two wins and a draw, the feeling is different from a year ago. Against Mallorca and Levante, they took all three points, but without showing overwhelming superiority. In Vallecas, they were directly outplayed in the second half by Rayo, who could've won the match if not for Joan Garcia. The team has lost the hallmark that set them apart: intensity, defensive solidarity, and the ability to dominate matches from the first minute.

The next fixture will come after the international break, when Barça host Valencia in what will be their first home match of this Liga. Flick will have the opportunity to see if his message resonates in the locker room. His warning is clear: without unity and intensity, the results will end up accompanied by doubts that will put the solidity of the project at risk.