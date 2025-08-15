The saddest farewell from Alexia Putellas: 'Goodbye...'

There was a "goodbye" that sounded like a sigh marking the end of summer and the beginning of the season. The message came from turquoise waters, with apparent calm and a schedule that's about to speed up again. The protagonist is Alexia Putellas, who manages her time between the necessary rest and the commitments that are calling her back. Her calendar already shows dates, cities, and a social project that has taken her to Mexico several times.

A "goodbye" in Los Cabos that marks the end

The midfielder shared a carousel on Instagram from a pool and float, coconut drink in hand, with a laconic "goodbye Los Cabos." The post pinpointed her last vacation stop and sparked a wave of reactions among fans who follow every detail of her summer.

The post tagged Paradisus Los Cabos, an "adults only" resort from the Meliá chain. It's known for its all-inclusive offerings and high-level services, and the choice of resort is no coincidence. It offers privacy, the Sea of Cortez, and the disconnection that a summer's end calls for. The Aztec country hasn't just been a postcard, but also a social commitment for the footballer.

Mexico as a personal and solidarity territory for Alexia

In Mexico City, her Eleven Foundation opened a new branch to empower girls through soccer and emotional education. This way, she strengthens a project that was already operating in Catalunya and Colombia. The reopening of Deportivo Azcapotzalco and the academy's activities featured her presence. Social media and the specialized press documented Alexia's time in the Mexican capital at the start of August.

Two friendlies with Barça in Mexico

Rest has an expiration date because Women's Barça is returning to Mexico with two friendlies already confirmed. First, a historic match against an All-Star team from Liga MX Femenil on August 22, at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey. Two days later, the blaugrana team will face América Femenil in Mexico City, an event designed to bring the European champions closer to the local fans. These are official preseason matches that serve as a competitive gauge and an international showcase.

The "goodbye" from Los Cabos doesn't sound like gratuitous melancholy, but rather a transition toward an intense stretch of the season and social action. Mexico has become a setting for rest, for community impact with Eleven, and now, for serious tests before the big goals. The question remains whether Alexia will share new images from Monterrey or the Mexican capital, between training sessions and promotional duties. Meanwhile, her "goodbye" sums up well-spent vacations and a return that promises media attention and the ball at her feet.