Robert Lewandowski tells Hansi Flick: Barça coach makes decision

Barcelona's preseason has been marked by the excitement caused by the new project led by Hansi Flick. The German coach is working to restore solidity to a team that is looking to compete for every title.

However, last-minute setbacks threaten to disrupt his initial plans right before the start of La Liga. The fans were eagerly waiting to see the first official starting eleven of the season in the challenging match against Mallorca. All eyes were on the attack, but a muscle issue has created the first major doubt of the campaign.

The conversation that changed everything

Alarm bells truly rang during the last training session before the trip to Son Moix. Robert Lewandowski trained separately from the group again due to muscle discomfort he has been dealing with for days. On the field, the Polish striker had a long and revealing conversation with Hansi Flick and the club's physiotherapists.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

With clear gestures, the striker explained in detail how he was feeling and how the pain had evolved, making it clear that he is not in optimal condition. After listening carefully to his star player, the coach made the most sensible decision to avoid a more serious injury in the future.

Lewandowski's performance last season

The absence of the Polish striker is a significant blow to the team's aspirations in the first matchday of the championship. Last season, 2024-2025, Lewandowski was once again the main attacking reference for the blaugrana squad.

His statistics confirm his crucial importance in the team's system, once again surpassing twenty goals in the domestic competition. His ability to pin down center-backs, his play with his back to goal, and his unerring finishing make him an irreplaceable piece. For this reason, his absence forces Flick to completely redesign the team's attacking line for the league debut.

The alternatives Hansi Flick is considering up front

Given this scenario, the German coach has already started to move his pieces to find a reliable replacement. The main favorite to take the starting striker spot against Mallorca is Ferran Torres. The Valencian already showed last season that he has the versatility and goal-scoring instinct needed to be decisive in that position.

His movement and ability to attack spaces offer a different but equally dangerous profile for opposing defenses. The coaching staff fully trust his immediate performance to lead the team's offense from the first minute of play.

| FootyRenders

A puzzle with player registration

Other alternatives Flick has considered include Marcus Rashford, who already started in that position during the Joan Gamper Trophy. However, the British striker's situation is complicated, since the club still hasn't managed to register him in La Liga. Even so, they are expected to be able to do so in the coming hours.

The last option would be to use Dani Olmo as a false nine, a tactical variant Flick already tried last season. Meanwhile, the wings seem set, with Lamine Yamal on the right and Raphinha playing from the left.