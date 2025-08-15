Tremendous review by Jota Jordi of Real Madrid over Mastantuono: 'Signs the...'

On the YouTube channel of Chiringuito Inside, a surreal and viral moment took place. Jota Jordi, a regular panelist, didn't hold back regarding Real Madrid's star signing. The protagonist: Argentine Franco Mastantuono, who just arrived at the club and was presented with great fanfare.

A £54 million (63 millones de euros) signing with a Castilla contract

Jota Jordi didn't miss the opportunity. "How can the star signing have a reserve team contract?" His sarcastic tone was impossible to ignore. While Barça manage to register all their young talents, Madrid are forced to hide theirs.

The panelist took the chance to boast about the management of the Catalan club. "Here in Barcelona, everyone gets registered. All the players have first-team contracts. No problems." The comparison was direct and obvious. Meanwhile, Barça move forward, Madrid cover up their reality.

Jordi's comment was explosive on social media. Many Chiringuito followers shared the video. Some with humor. Others with indignation. But all with one question: why does Real Madrid register a £54 million (63 millones de euros) player with Castilla?

The Mastantuono paradox

The presentation was grand. Florentino Pérez praised the young Argentine. He spoke of a new idol. Of a historic promise. Of a player destined to mark an era. All that... so his number belongs to the second team. Jota Jordi summed it up with irony. "He arrives with a world star speech... and they send him with the reserve kids."

A phrase that many consider exaggerated. But others see as an uncomfortable truth. The signing doesn't fit in the first team. Literally. The reason is clear: Madrid have all 25 first-team spots filled. There's no room for Mastantuono. Although he can play with the first team, his registration with Castilla is a patch.

Star signing or paper signing

The problem isn't Mastantuono. The Argentine has shown humility and excitement. He has won over the fans. He said that Messi is his idol. That he's going to give everything for the jersey. That he wants to make history. But all that speech loses strength when you see his contract.

For many culés, it's a perfect example of Madrid's policy. Big words. Big signings. But no real space. No planning. On Chiringuito Inside, Jota Jordi's laughter was clear. Not because of Mastantuono, but because of the management. A club like Real Madrid can't afford that kind of inconsistency. Or can they.

The debate is on

This episode has left a bittersweet feeling among Madridist fans. Is the club prioritizing image over planning? Is it coherent to pay £54 million (63 millones de euros) for a player with no space? How can Barça, in an economic crisis, register players better than Madrid?

Jota Jordi, without saying it directly, hinted at everything. His mockery wasn't accidental. It was surgical. It was accurate. Barça are moving forward. Madrid, for now, are hiding. The player at the center of all this mess is named Franco Mastantuono. The brand-new signing who, for now, is officially a Castilla player.