Àlex Delmàs delivers his verdict on Marc Casadó's possible departure: 'Barça...'

Marc Casadó's future has become one of the main topics of debate at FC Barcelona. The homegrown player, trained at La Masia and highly valued among Barcelona fans, keeps attracting offers, although his situation in Hansi Flick's squad leads to uncertainty. He didn't get any minutes in the first matchday and has few chances of being a starter in the double pivot, where Pedri, De Jong, Gavi, and even Marc Bernal are ahead of him.

Àlex Delmàs's strong message about Casadó

Amid these doubts, analyst Àlex Delmàs wanted to make his position clear through a message on social media. For him, considering an immediate sale of Casadó would be a serious sporting planning mistake. "Barça shouldn't think about Casadó for next season, but about Casadó for the next ten years," he wrote. With this, he wanted to make it clear that, because of his profile, he is an ideal footballer to provide long-term stability.

Delmàs argues that Casadó not only brings balance to the midfield, but also embodies the homegrown values that have historically defined Barça. His ability to read the tempo of the game, his defensive work rate, and his competitive character are traits that are hard to find in the market for an affordable price.

A player with a tough present but a bright future

The reality, however, is that Flick has many alternatives for the midfield. Casadó didn't play a single minute in the league opener against Mallorca, the same as happened to Andreas Christensen in defense. The club has already told him that, unless there are injuries or rotations, his role will be secondary.

In this context, teams like Wolves, West Ham, Como, or Betis have shown interest in signing him. According to several reports, Barça would only agree to negotiate starting at €30 million. Even so, the player's intention is to keep fighting for minutes, convinced that he can repeat the trajectory from the first part of last season.

The dilemma Barça face with Casadó

The central question is whether the club should prioritize a sale that would ease the accounts or keep a player who, despite his current role, could become crucial. Delmàs is clear about it: Casadó is a strategic asset, and letting him go would mortgage the future of the midfield.

Time will tell whether Barça listen to market offers or follow the recommendation of trusted voices like Delmàs's. The only certain thing is that, as of today, Casadó remains one of the key names in this final stretch of the market.