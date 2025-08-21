Major blow with Camp Nou's progress: 'Barça-Valencia will be played at...'

The wait for Barça's return to Camp Nou is becoming longer than expected. The initial excitement of fans about coming back home in September has turned into concern, since the construction work isn't progressing at the desired pace and the schedule is tight. The match against Valencia, scheduled for mid-September, has become a puzzle for the club and the institutions involved.

The main obstacle: the certificate of completion

Helena Condis revealed on El Partidazo de COPE that the club still doesn't have the certificate of completion, an essential requirement to obtain the first occupancy license. Without this document, fans can't access the stadium. The problem is that nobody wants to sign while safety deficiencies persist that could lead to criminal consequences.

Barça's plan was to partially reopen Camp Nou, with a reduced capacity of 27,000 spectators (27,000) spread between the main stand and one end. However, those areas still have precarious access points and debris remains, which makes it impossible to guarantee safety at this time.

| FCB

Montjuïc, ruled out due to an international concert

The alternative plan involved Montjuïc, where Barça have played as the home team in recent months. However, that same weekend, a Post Malone concert is scheduled, which prevents its use. The date overlap has left the club without its main option and has forced them to explore other alternatives.

In the city, the possibility of moving the match against Valencia to Montilivi is gaining traction, according to Helena Condis once again. Girona are playing that weekend at Balaídos, which would leave the red-and-white stadium available. However, Barça haven't requested this option yet because they're still trying to exhaust the possibilities of reopening their own stadium.

A return more complicated than expected

The Camp Nou renovation project has been one of the board's main focuses in recent years, but the scale of the construction is causing constant delays. The initial forecast mentioned a staggered return during the 2025/26 season, but the truth is that each setback pushes that date further away.

Barça wanted the match against Valencia to be the first major reopening celebration, right before the start of the Champions League. However, technical and bureaucratic obstacles threaten to turn it into yet another headache.

An open scenario against the clock

Time is working against them. Less than a month remains and the institutions don't see it as possible to speed up the procedures unless the safety issues are solved first. Meanwhile, the fans are still waiting for a definitive announcement to clarify where the first major home match of the season will be played.

What seems clear is that the return to Camp Nou won't be as immediate as promised. While the squad prepares on the sporting side, the club is fighting its own match off the field. That is to make sure the new stadium can open its doors as soon as possible without putting anyone's safety at risk.