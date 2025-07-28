Zarzuela Palace acknowledges what happened with King Felipe: it will take place outside Spain

Palacio de la Zarzuela has been the setting for an unexpected confirmation from King Felipe VI. While there was great anticipation to learn about the monarchs' next steps on their official agenda, Juan Carlos I's son has revealed that he will leave Spain soon for an institutional reason.

During an event held in Madrid, the monarch surprised attendees with a revelation full of symbolism. Without going into all the details yet, he hinted that this is a visit he is especially excited about. What is the destination chosen by the king for this new state trip?

| Instagram, @casareal.es

King Felipe announces his next state visit: he will go to Egypt before the end of the year

For weeks, there had been speculation about whether there would be a state trip by the monarchs before the end of the year. With the planned visit to China in November already confirmed, all eyes were on possible destinations for the preceding months. It was precisely at an official luncheon at the Royal Palace in Madrid where King Felipe cleared up the doubts.

Everything was set in motion during the official visit of Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, to Spain. The revelation came during the speeches before the luncheon held in honor of the Egyptian president.

With a warm and calm tone, King Felipe shared with those present: "The queen and I hope to be able to accompany you to Egypt soon. And to also celebrate there the new and promising horizons opening up for our strategic partnership that is now beginning its journey."

| Instagram, @casareal.es

However, it was his next sentence that truly caught everyone's attention. "As you know, we are finalizing the dates for our state trip which, I also confess to you, is something we are personally very excited about," he revealed. These words confirmed that the destination of King Felipe's next official trip will be Egypt, and that it will take place before November.

Although the exact date has not yet been set, everything suggests that this visit will be one of the most significant diplomatic events of the year. It will also be the eighteenth state visit by the monarchs since their proclamation in 2014. This is further proof of the active role of the Spanish monarchy in strengthening international ties.

The political, economic, and cultural reasons driving this trip to Egypt

The trip is not only a ceremonial matter. According to King Felipe, Egypt "is, and will continue to be, a priority country for Spanish Cooperation in the coming years." The monarch highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen ties in strategic areas such as job creation, climate change, water management, and migration.

In addition, the king emphasized the role of Spanish companies in Egypt, noting the intention to expand their presence in sectors such as defense, renewable energy, transportation, or the environment. "We have leading companies that are already present and we want them to expand into new areas," Felipe VI stated.

No less relevant was his reference to tourism, the Spanish language, and above all, archaeology. The monarch highlighted the active presence of Spanish universities and researchers in Egyptian territory, specifically mentioning the 12 Spanish-Egyptian archaeological missions currently operating. "We are especially proud of the work of the 12 Spanish-Egyptian archaeological missions operating in the country," he said.

| Europa Press

One of the aspects generating the most excitement around this visit is its possible coincidence with the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum. This venue, considered the largest archaeological museum in the world, has had Spanish participation in its development. For the king, it is "an honor to have participated in the construction of this tangible testament to Egypt's invaluable cultural heritage."

Meanwhile, President Al Sisi expressed his desire for the trip to take place "as soon as possible." He also did not hesitate to extend a direct invitation to the monarch to attend the ceremony. He also extended that invitation to President Pedro Sánchez, who had already held a previous meeting with the Egyptian leader at La Moncloa.

Felipe and Letizia reaffirm their key role in Spanish diplomacy

With this new confirmation, King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expanding their international agenda, strengthening the role of the Crown as a diplomatic tool at the service of the state. Since 2014, the monarchs have visited countries such as France, Mexico, Japan, United Kingdom, Peru, South Korea, Argentina, or Cuba, among others.

Each of these trips has been marked by a well-defined strategy. They seek to strengthen relationships, open new markets for Spanish companies, and project a modern image of Spain. The visit to Egypt, without a doubt, fits into that same approach and adds a particularly valuable cultural dimension.

| Europa Press

With the confirmation of this upcoming trip to Egypt, King Felipe and Queen Letizia are heading into the final stretch of the year with an especially active international agenda. Their desired visit to China will be added in November. These two strategic destinations reinforce their commitment to a firm, modern, and effective diplomacy.