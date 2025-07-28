Concern for Tatiana Radziwill, cousin and confidant of Queen Sofía: it's serious

Concern has grown in recent days within the closest circle of Queen Sofía. Especially because of the health condition of Tatiana Radziwill, cousin, inseparable friend, and confidante of the emeritus for decades. The situation is serious and has made Queen Sofía more alert to her than ever.

Tatiana Radziwill is not just another figure in the Greek and Spanish royal families, but a true emotional pillar for Queen Sofía. For years, she has been present at the most significant moments of her life, both personal and institutional. Now, at 85 years old, she is going through a delicate stage that has caused concern among everyone who knows her.

The queen's cousin has suffered major health problems that have significantly limited her mobility. Specifically, she suffered a stroke that left visible physical aftereffects, which has led her to need a wheelchair to get around. Despite this, until recently she had appeared cheerful and in good spirits.

Tatiana Radziwill's health, a cause for concern for Queen Sofía

However, in recent weeks there has been a progressive worsening of her condition, which has caused real concern among those around her. Tatiana has been less active and her presence in family circles has notably decreased. Some close sources have confirmed that Queen Sofía has been in constant contact with her and her family.

Jean Henri Fruchaud, Tatiana's husband and a retired cardiologist, has been her greatest support during this process. Together, they have formed a discreet but very close couple, and they have shared more than half a century of life together. Their children, Fabiola and Alexis, have also been very alert to their mother and have devoted themselves to her care.

Tatiana Radziwill has led an exemplary life both for her professional career and for her role in the royal family. She studied bacteriology in Paris and has always been a cultured, multilingual, and refined woman, with great interest in science and the arts. She accompanied Queen Sofía on numerous occasions on official trips and institutional events, being a highly respected figure in European aristocratic circles.

Tatiana Radziwill, a key presence in Queen Sofía's life

Despite her physical limitations, she has continued to visit Palma de Mallorca every summer, where she has been seen alongside the emeritus queen. A common image was of both enjoying family dinners in Puerto Portals, surrounded by their loved ones. That tradition, however, could be interrupted this summer, and that has not gone unnoticed.

The cognitive decline of Irene of Greece, Queen Sofía's sister, had already been a significant emotional setback for the emeritus. Now, Tatiana's situation adds a new personal burden, at a time when Doña Sofía doesn't have King Juan Carlos nearby. Since his departure to Abu Dhabi, the queen has relied even more on her closest friends and family members.

Tatiana has been a direct witness to historic moments, such as Queen Sofía's wedding to Juan Carlos I, in which she was a bridesmaid. She was also a bridesmaid at the wedding of Constantine of Greece, Sofía's brother, to Anne-Marie of Denmark. Her bond with the royal family is not only by blood, but also by shared experiences and unwavering loyalty.

The difficult time of Tatiana Radziwill and the constant support of Queen Sofía

Her title of Serene Highness represents a life dedicated to duty, discretion, and affection for her loved ones. Queen Sofía has always deeply valued her companionship, and her current concern reveals the magnitude of the bond that unites them. For all these reasons, her health is a true cause for concern for the royal family and for those who have followed her for decades.

The hope is that this difficult stage can be overcome in Tatiana's life. Her strength, the love of her family, and the constant support of Queen Sofía are now her main pillars. Meanwhile, concern remains, with the serenity of those who know they are facing something important and very real.