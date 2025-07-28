The Mallorca neighborhood where Queen Letizia has a palace with a pool and a beach

The name of the Mallorcan neighborhood where Queen Letizia has a residence with a swimming pool and beach access has once again come into the spotlight in recent weeks. There has been much discussion about the exact location and the amenities surrounding this royal space. However, few people know in detail the location and features of this highly exclusive area.

The summer residence of the Spanish royal family, Marivent Palace, is located precisely in Cala Major, a coastal neighborhood of Palma de Mallorca. This area is situated on the west coast of the city and is known for its cliffs and sea views. The exact address is Avenida Joan Miró, a privileged enclave.

Marivent is not an independent municipality but a neighborhood within Palma de Mallorca, which causes some confusion among those who are not familiar with the island. Cala Major stands out for its peaceful atmosphere and its access to beaches that are less crowded than other tourist areas. This has made the neighborhood an ideal place for the royal family during their summer stays.

This is the Mallorcan spot where Queen Letizia enjoys her summer residence

The palace itself is built on a cliff overlooking the bay, which offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean. The building features spacious gardens and a private swimming pool that has become one of its main attractions. From there, the family can enjoy a combination of nature and privacy that is hard to find elsewhere.

In addition, the palace has direct access to small beaches and coves, which allows for close contact with the sea. Cala Major has become a strategic place to keep the royal family's discretion and comfort during their vacations. The nearby beaches are usually frequented by local residents, which helps preserve the tranquility.

Letizia in Mallorca: discreet luxury by the Mediterranean

This Mallorcan neighborhood has also attracted other public figures due to its exclusive atmosphere and its proximity to the center of Palma. Marivent Palace is one of the emblematic landmarks that reinforce Cala Major's image as a royal retreat. The palace's architecture, adapted to its surroundings, blends perfectly with the landscape.

Ultimately, the choice of Cala Major for this palace is based on historical, geographical, and privacy reasons. Queen Letizia and her family have taken advantage of the benefits this area offers to enjoy the summer far from the hustle and bustle. This way, the neighborhood continues to establish itself as a space reserved for moments of rest and royal privacy.