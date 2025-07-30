Willy Moya, the chef who's served Queen Letizia, speaks clearly: 'My wife...'

Willy Moya, the chef who has served Queen Letizia, has spoken candidly about the unexpected visit of the royal couple to his restaurant. The chef has shared how he experienced that moment and what advice his wife gave him to handle the situation. He has also revealed some details about the dishes the monarchs tried during their visit to his Madrid restaurant, Poncio.

While he was in the kitchen, one of his waiters informed him that King Felipe was at the door. Moya has admitted that he got very nervous and did not know how to act in the presence of royalty. "I called my wife to ask her what to do and she told me, 'Feed them,'" he recalled with laughter.

| Europa Press

During the visit, the royal couple tasted the beef rib with chipotle barbecue, one of the restaurant's signature dishes. The chef has stated that this rib is "the best in the world" and jokes that if anyone doesn't believe him, they should ask the king himself. They also tried the gilda, a traditional tapa with olive, anchovy, white anchovy, and piparra veil.

The dishes at Willy Moya's restaurant that captivated Queen Letizia

Poncio's menu consists of recipes that Willy Moya has perfected throughout his career, including techniques such as smoking, fermenting, and marinating. Among the shared tapas, the octopus salad and leeks with mole, feta, and Mexican appetizers stand out. For dessert, they offer original options such as caipirinha sorbet with cachaça gummies or the "Barbie Tiramisù."

The restaurant offers two tasting menus: a short one with six courses for 45 euros and a long one with twelve courses for 85 euros. The short menu includes dishes such as the gilda, txangurro croquette, and chocolate cream. The long menu features creations such as prawn tartare, oyster, and eel terrine.

Willy Moya shares his experience serving Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at Poncio

Poncio restaurant, located in Plaza del Niño Jesús near Retiro Park, opens its doors from Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. On Sundays and Mondays, it remains closed, dedicating that time to carefully preparing the gastronomic experience it offers. This way, they guarantee alert and high-quality service to all their customers.

In conclusion, Willy Moya has proudly experienced serving the royal couple at his restaurant. Although it was a unique moment, he emphasizes that at Poncio every diner receives treatment worthy of royalty. "They loved the food and, above all, the service," he concluded with satisfaction.