We visit the Madrid town where Queen Letizia's father has a luxurious villa

The life of Queen Letizia's father unfolds calmly, far from the spotlight, but always with a reserved place at important moments. Jesús Ortiz has managed to stay true to his discreet character, maintaining a low profile even at events where the royal family draws all the attention.

Ana Togores, his wife, and Jesús Ortiz settled a few years ago in one of the most exclusive areas in the northwest of Madrid. Pozuelo de Alarcón is the city where they built their home. There, the couple enjoy an environment that combines security, privacy, and a peaceful pace of life.

| Europa Press

A home surrounded by luxury and calm

Their residence is located within a private development with a security booth, which guarantees maximum tranquility. Hardly any details are known about the interior. Jesús Ortiz himself has been very careful to protect his privacy, something understandable due to his family ties.

In this exclusive area of Pozuelo, the houses far exceed one and a half million euros and it is not unusual to find properties that reach 3, 4, or even 5 million. Ortiz is said to live in a large house with every comfort, an ideal refuge to get away from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

| Facebook, @ayto.pozuelo.alarcon

Pozuelo de Alarcón: a refuge with privileges

Just 9 mi. (15 km) from Zarzuela, Pozuelo de Alarcón offers privacy without giving up the comforts of the big city. Its more than 70 parks and green corridors make it an ideal enclave for walks and outdoor activities.

The municipality has an enviable cultural calendar, with venues such as MIRA Theater, Padre Vallet Cultural Center, and Volturno Cultural Space. Events take place throughout the year, from theater performances to popular festivals.

For movie lovers, Kinépolis Cinemas in Ciudad de la Imagen offer a first-class experience in Europe. The gastronomic scene includes more than 170 restaurants and bars spread across areas such as Pozuelo Pueblo or Avenida de Europa.

| Facebook, @ayto.pozuelo.alarcon

Letizia Ortiz's father: a present grandfather and an exemplary neighbor

Despite his low profile, Jesús Ortiz doesn't miss key family gatherings. At one point, he was seen in Cádiz to say goodbye to Princess Leonor before she boarded the training ship Elcano. He also keeps traditions such as the Three Kings' Day snack with his granddaughters at his home.

Jesús Ortiz has more than 50 years of experience in communications. Now, he combines his love for reading, music, and travel with the peaceful life that Pozuelo offers him. This balance perfectly reflects the lifestyle he has chosen.