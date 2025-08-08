This is how Pablo Urdangarin found out about Letizia's betrayal of his parents: how he reacted

In the calculated and secretive staging of the Spanish monarchy, every gesture matters. A greeting, an absence, or a wardrobe choice are analyzed to exhaustion. However, there are symbols that, far from being subtle, become a declaration of intent.

Pablo Urdangarin, the son of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin, has emerged as the protagonist of one of those gestures that resound powerfully within the walls of Zarzuela, a silent yet constant reminder that there are wounds that, far from healing, continue to fester in the King's family.

The procession is internal, and in Pablo's case, also external. His career as an elite athlete is moving forward steadily, but it is on the handball court where the young man has decided to fight his most personal battle.

He hasn't done it with explosive statements or prearranged interviews, but with two elements that accompany him in every match: the surname Urdangarin on his back and a number, 77, loaded with meaning. A direct tribute to the number 7 that his father, Iñaki, wore during his years of sporting glory and that today is perceived in the palace as a provocation.

The number of discord: a tribute that makes the palace uncomfortable

To understand the tension caused by Pablo Urdangarin's jersey, one must go back in time. The surname Urdangarin became synonymous with the biggest corruption scandal that has shaken the Spanish monarchy in its recent history.

The Nóos case not only meant the end of the presumption of innocence for Iñaki, but also marked the beginning of his downfall and the subsequent exile of Infanta Cristina from the royal family. Since then, Zarzuela has made enormous efforts to erase any trace of his time in the institution.

That's why seeing Pablo, the most media-exposed son with a promising public career, proudly carrying his father's legacy, causes deep discomfort. According to sources close to the Royal Household, Infanta Cristina herself has had conversations with her son to ask him to lower the level of symbolic exposure.

An unsuccessful attempt, since Pablo has kept firm in his decision. He doesn't intend to give up his surname or the number that honors his father, a man he still admires despite everything.

The truth revealed in private: this is how he learned the story

Pablo's loyalty to his parents is unbreakable, and it is based on a narrative he has heard since childhood in the privacy of his home. The young Urdangarin neither forgets nor forgives the role that, according to those closest to him, Queen Letizia played in the judicial and media ordeal of his parents.

It was his father, Iñaki Urdangarin, who for years has maintained in private that the then Princess of Asturias was the main instigator of the "firewall" strategy that ended with them being cast aside.

Pablo grew up witnessing his parents' pain and hearing how, supposedly, Letizia pressured King Felipe VI to make the most drastic decision: to cast aside his own sister.

It is said that she, concerned about the image of the Crown and the future reign of Leonor, pulled the strings so that the scandal would come to light, leaking information to journalists she trusted to speed up the downfall of the then Dukes of Palma. The break in relations also included Cristina, who until then had been very close to Felipe VI.

For Pablo, discovering this version of events wasn't a sudden shock, but a story that gradually took hold, forging a deep disaffection toward his aunt by marriage.

The reaction of a son: neither forget nor forgive

Pablo Urdangarin's reaction to this alleged betrayal hasn't been impulsive, but thoughtful and silent. His response is his own public existence: an elite athlete who doesn't hide, who responds kindly to the press, but who, with his jersey, sends an unequivocal message to Zarzuela. Every match is a reminder that history has two sides and that he defends his parents'.