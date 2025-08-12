We visit the Spanish estate Camilla uses when she wants to go hunting

Queen Camilla has found a special refuge in Spain for her hunting getaways, a place that combines luxury and privacy. This exclusive spot is located in one of the most iconic regions, a space reserved for rest and enjoyment in the heart of nature. The exclusive features of this estate explain why the queen prefers it for her private stays dedicated to hunting.

The estate in question is called La Garganta and is located in Almodóvar del Campo, in the province of Ciudad Real, Castilla-La Mancha. This area stretches between the Valle de Alcudia Natural Park and Sierra Madrona, a region recognized for its natural wealth and environmental importance. La Garganta belongs to the Duke of Westminster, a figure close to the British royal family, and is an enclave of 57.9 sq. mi. (15,000 ha).

| Google Maps

The property is especially dedicated to big game hunting and is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including wild boars, red partridges, rabbits, and protected species. The land is kept to offer a natural and protected environment, ideal for those who seek direct contact with nature in an exclusive setting. That's why it is not surprising that Queen Camilla chooses this place for her moments of leisure and rest.

This is Queen Camilla's exclusive estate in Spain

The estate features impressive facilities that ensure the comfort and safety of its visitors. There are three villas, totaling ten rooms equipped with jacuzzi, sauna, and pool, attended by a team of around one hundred employees. In addition, it has a helipad, a private train station, and a first aid hospital, aspects that guarantee a stay without setbacks.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The relationship between the British royal family and the Duke of Westminster is longstanding and remains very close. Hugh Grosvenor, the current duke, is George of Cambridge's godfather, son of William and Kate Middleton, which shows the personal and trusting ties between both families. In fact, the Princes of Wales have visited this estate on several occasions, both before and after getting married, thus showing the importance of this place in their private circle.

La Garganta: the Manchegan retreat that makes Queen Camilla feel at home

In recent years, La Garganta has been in the media spotlight due to rumors about a possible sale by the Duke of Westminster. However, this iconic land has remained under the ownership of the Grosvenor family since 1999, when it was acquired for 2.4 million euros. La Garganta is not the only asset the duke owns in Spain, as he also has several office buildings in Madrid.

The estate used by Queen Camilla has become a symbol of privacy and exclusivity in Spain. In the heart of Castilla-La Mancha, its natural surroundings, facilities, and discretion in managing visits make it a unique place. For the monarch, this space represents a refuge where she can feel completely comfortable, far from the public eye, and perfect for her hunting days.