The British royal family leaves Buckingham Palace and people in the United Kingdom know the reason

The British Royal Family's relationship with Balmoral Castle has been a true love at first sight, passed down from generation to generation. Queen Victoria bought the castle in 1848 and it only took her a few minutes to consider it her "beloved paradise in the Highlands." Now, in the United Kingdom, people already know Windsor will leave Buckingham Palace to spend a few days on vacation at Balmoral.

Once again, Balmoral is ready to welcome the Royal Family. It's in the Dee Valley, where Windsor have experienced happy moments and have also gone through sad days. The doors have already been closed to visitors because private vacations will soon begin.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

This year, the British Royal Family have reasons to smile: Kate Middleton's recovery has progressed well and, in addition, a wedding has been announced. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are engaged. He is Princess Anne's eldest son and the relationship has lasted a year.

For the second consecutive year, Charles III has shown a gesture of transparency and has opened Balmoral to the public before the family's arrival. He has allowed visitors to tour the gardens. He has shown the most iconic rooms.

That retreat has been the setting for Windsor's most intimate life: There, they always behave like any other family and make many outdoor plans. Prince William remembers his grandfather there and always calls him "the king of the barbecue." When the weather is good, they have picnics and also usually go fishing.

| Instagram, @homewardsuk

The most adventurous visitors have taken advantage of the hiking trails, have gone horseback riding. They have observed wildlife. Deer, golden eagles, rare squirrels, and salmon have been part of the landscape.

Now, the Royal Family have made a decision that has surprised people: They have closed the place because they want to spend all their private vacations there. They have decided to prepare it in advance and the goal has been clear: when they arrive, everything will be ready. Balmoral offers them silence, nature, and tradition, a place where time seems to stand still.

The castle has once again become what it has always been for them. A refuge and a symbol of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom. A paradise that Queen Victoria had already seen with those same eyes more than a century and a half ago.