we enter the luxurious helicopter Queen Elizabeth used to travel to Spain

The sale of the iconic helicopter that accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on numerous trips, including her arrival in Spain, has sparked great anticipation. This iconic aircraft, which was part of the royal fleet for more than a decade, is now being put up for sale for a multi-million pound figure. The exclusive details of its interior and its history are of interest to collectors and royalty enthusiasts.

Although many people are familiar with the luxury of the monarchy's official vehicles, few have had the opportunity to discover what this helicopter is really like. Its history goes beyond being a simple means of transportation, reflecting the elegance and style that characterized Queen Elizabeth II. The news of its sale has opened the door to exploring its secrets.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

A helicopter with history and royal luxury

The eight-seat red Sikorsky helicopter was Queen Elizabeth II's favorite from 2009 to 2022. Despite her fear of flying, the monarch used it on numerous official trips. The aircraft logged more than 5,200 flight hours, becoming a historic piece of royalty.

The interior stands out for its gray leather and suede seats that provide exceptional comfort. The royal blue carpet, tinted windows, and details such as the wireless phone and a wooden clock enhance its exclusivity. These elements reflect the characteristic luxury of official means of transportation.

Classified as "Head of State Aircraft," this helicopter has had a single owner. It is now for sale for an estimated minimum price of five million pounds. Its history and condition make it a highly desired piece for collectors.

The transition toward green technology in the monarchy

King Charles III is committed to sustainability with the acquisition of two green Leonardo helicopters. Each one is valued at £8.5 million and will replace the iconic Sikorsky. This renewal reflects the Crown's commitment to the environment and technological innovation.

These new helicopters reduce the environmental footprint and provide advanced technology. The modernization represents an important step in the evolution of official means of transportation. This way, the monarchy combines tradition with ecological responsibility.

Meanwhile, the old Sikorsky becomes a historic collector's item. Its sale marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in royal mobility. The combination of history and modernity attracts the interest of experts and admirers.

Other royal vehicles also go up for sale

In addition to the helicopter, Queen Elizabeth II's customized Range Rover is on the market. This vehicle features special modifications, including running boards and protection for her corgis. It has traveled nearly 74,565 mi. (120,000 km) and is considered an automotive gem.

The Range Rover is expected to fetch up to £70,000 at auction. The sale attracts both collectors and royal history enthusiasts. Its condition and sentimental value make it a unique piece.

This vehicle offers an intimate look at the daily and official life of Queen Elizabeth II. Along with the helicopter, it symbolizes the mobility of a historic monarch. Both pieces reflect the style and evolution of the Crown in the 21st century.

| Europa Press

The helicopter and the Range Rover represent much more than simple means of transportation. They are living testimonies to the style and life of Queen Elizabeth II. Despite her fear of flying, she trusted these vehicles for her travels.

Their sale symbolizes the end of a historic chapter in the Royal Household. The new green aircraft open a stage marked by innovation and sustainability. The details of the helicopter and the car attract the interest of experts and collectors.