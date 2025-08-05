We enter Cristiano and Georgina's unbelievable 29-room house in Mallorca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have once again chosen Mallorca to enjoy their vacation, but not just any accommodation was selected. The couple opted for a luxurious estate that has sparked interest due to its impressive size and exclusivity. We will tell you what makes this spectacular estate win the couple's hearts.

The villa, called Torre del Sol, is nestled in the Serra de Tramuntana, a privileged natural setting that guarantees privacy and tranquility. Cristiano and Georgina already stayed at this estate last year, which shows their preference for this space that combines luxury and nature. The mansion features no less than 29 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms, a clear sign of its spaciousness and amenities.

| JamesEdition

One of Torre del Sol's main attractions is its spectacular 66 ft. (20 meters) infinity pool, from which there are panoramic views of the valley. In addition, the estate has a jacuzzi, a private gym, and a soccer field, all designed for the family's enjoyment and well-being. Inside, the décor blends Mallorcan stone with handcrafted elements and a contemporary design that brings warmth and style.

Cristiano and Georgina relax at a dream estate designed for family enjoyment

The villa is especially prepared for family enjoyment, with secret paths leading to a small farm where alpacas, ponies, and chickens live. It also has recreational spaces such as a tennis court, a private cinema, and a chapel for reflection and contemplation. Without a doubt, it is a complete place that covers both leisure and relaxation in a unique setting.

| JamesEdition

Currently, Torre del Sol is for sale for 75 million euros. The previous owner was Rainer Schaller, a German businessman who kept a close friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo until his death in 2022 in a plane crash. This sale puts into perspective the value and exclusivity of this residence that has captured media attention.

A carefully designed interior: this is Cristiano and Georgina's Mallorcan sanctuary

As for its interior, the main living room stands out for its bohemian and cozy style, centered around a white conical fireplace. The ethnic details and Moroccan rugs give character to the space, along with the ceiling structure and the artistic pieces on the walls. This space invites rest and conversation in a very carefully designed environment.

The kitchen, meanwhile, is a balanced mix between rustic and industrial, with a large central island and wooden windows that fill the room with natural light. The hallways are sober and elegant, decorated with tribal sculptures that turn every corner into a small art gallery. The bathrooms also stand out for their combination of modernity and rustic wood details.

| JamesEdition

Finally, the main bedrooms reflect a Mediterranean and rustic charm, with canopy beds and white textiles that convey serenity. The carefully selected cushions add touches of color, making each room a space for total disconnection. In short, this villa is a sanctuary of luxury and comfort designed for the rest and privacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez.