We enter the luxurious castle, future home of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Since their move to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, after leaving London, Prince William and Kate Middleton have enjoyed a modest and discreet retreat. However, as a new stage begins for the couple—with their future reign becoming increasingly present— they've started to consider a change of location.

A look at the setting of Fort Belvedere

Fort Belvedere is a neo-Gothic gem built in the 18th century in Windsor Great Park. Although it began as a simple "folly," it was transformed between 1820 and 1828 by Jeffry Wyattville into an elegant country residence. Its fame arrived with Edward VIII, who thoroughly renovated it in 1929‑32, installing a swimming pool, tennis court, stables, central heating, and bathrooms in almost every room. It was there that he signed the papers for his abdication in 1936.

Today, the estate covers 146 acres (59 hectares), includes three auxiliary houses for staff, ponds, gardens, a tennis court, and a swimming pool, and is rented to private tenants under the Crown.

The move everyone is talking about

According to sources consulted by recent media, William and Kate are considering moving to Fort Belvedere because they feel that "they've outgrown Adelaide Cottage." The current house, with four bedrooms, is too small for a family with three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis. Above all, considering that George could soon enter Eton, ushering in a new school stage.

In addition, it is attractive because Charlotte loves tennis and the new home has an ideal court for her. Privacy, spaciousness, and proximity to leading schools also weigh heavily in this decision.

Experts and family members express doubts

Although Kensington Palace hasn't made any confirmation about the move, speculation is in the hands of royal experts. Jennie Bond has expressed doubts. Although Fort Belvedere fits the family's needs, it also calls into question the more normal lifestyle William and Kate intend for their children.

From the royal palace, sources say that King Charles III isn't very convinced. He believes that restoring that estate would require millions of pounds and sees it as an extravagance that's hard to justify when they already have a suitable residence.

Meanwhile, The Times describes in detail how complicated it could be for them to move to a property of such size. Jeremy Langmead draws a comparison with his own experience and talks about sore feet from walking the space. He also refers to the constant loss of objects and the overwhelming feeling of "too big to enjoy," even for someone used to life in a castle.

Since leaving Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, William and Kate have moved to several royal properties with a family-oriented approach. Adelaide Cottage was chosen for its comfort and tranquility during a difficult period marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Added to this was Kate's cancer treatment, so the family especially valued privacy. Now a different period is approaching and, with it, it seems that a new location is also being shaped to adapt to their daily life.