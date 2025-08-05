Rafa Nadal's gesture with Queen Sofía at Marivent leaves many speechless

Rafa Nadal has left more than one person speechless with the emotional and unexpected gesture he had with Queen Sofía during his latest public appearance. With this attitude, the tennis player has once again shown what his true relationship with the monarch is.

Just a few days ago, all alarms went off around the Spanish Crown, especially around Felipe VI's mother. All of this happened after it was confirmed that, unlike other years, the emeritus queen had not yet traveled to Mallorca to start her traditional vacation.

| Europa Press

This situation originated from the concerning health setback that, apparently, Irene of Greece has experienced. The situation was reportedly so serious that Queen Sofía even expressed her wish not to stay at Marivent this year in order to take care of her sister.

Finally, after several days of speculation, Felipe VI's mother has agreed to travel to the island to join her family at one of the most important events of this summer season.

| Europapress

This Monday, August 4, Queen Sofía and the rest of the Spanish royal family presided over the traditional official reception held at Marivent Palace. The event was attended by such important figures as Rafa Nadal, Rudy Fernández, and several island authorities.

Despite the image of normalcy they tried to project during the meeting, the emeritus queen's sadness was more than evident. However, Rafa Nadal's presence seems to have brought her smile back.

Rafa Nadal manages to make Queen Sofía smile during these difficult times in her life

It's no secret to anyone that there is a good relationship between Rafa Nadal and the emeritus royals. In fact, there have been several occasions when we have seen Queen Sofía and her husband share knowing moments with him in front of the press. This happened again this Monday.

As expected, during the reception at Marivent Palace, the full presence of the royal family caused great anticipation among all attendees.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

In this context, Rafa Nadal became one of the most prominent figures at the event. The athlete drew all eyes at a gathering that brought together well-known figures from Balearic society.

With his usual low profile, the athlete tried to keep a discreet presence amid the crowded event. However, he couldn't help but show the closeness he keeps with the royals, especially with King Felipe and Queen Sofía.

According to several media outlets, behind Rudy Fernández and his wife Helen Lindes, Rafa Nadal waited his turn to greet the royal family. However, unlike other occasions, Nadal attended alone, without his wife, Xisca Perelló.

When he met King Felipe, both exchanged a few words accompanied by smiles and gestures of trust. Next, Doña Letizia also spent a few moments talking with the tennis player before continuing with the protocol greetings.

Finally, Rafa Nadal approached Queen Sofía, who was especially affectionate with the former tennis player. In fact, throughout the event, the emeritus queen kept a cheerful expression with him.