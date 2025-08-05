Princess Leonor sneaks into Letizia's closet and takes her most iconic dress

When the royal family appears in public, everything is analyzed down to the last detail. However, this time, neither King Felipe VI nor Queen Sofía was the protagonist. Princess Leonor captured all the attention by choosing for her debut at the Marivent Reception a dress that is now part of the recent history of Spanish fashion.

At 9:00 p.m. (21:00), the royals arrived at Marivent Palace accompanied by their daughters and Queen Sofía. It was the first official image of the entire family since they arrived on the island. The anticipation was at its highest, especially because of the presence of Leonor and Sofía, whose participation in this event had been in doubt until the last minute.

| Europa Press

A family image that strengthens the bond with Mallorca

Marivent Palace was once again the setting for one of the most desired scenes of the summer. At 9:00 p.m. (21:00), the royals, accompanied by their daughters and Queen Sofía, posed for the press. It was an official image of the entire family in a summery and special style for the occasion.

The emeritus queen, in a summer marked by her sister Irene's delicate health, had the unconditional support of her granddaughters. Leonor and Sofía were alert to their grandmother throughout the event. María José Gómez Verdú explained that this debut is part of the institutional preparation of the young women.

| Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @casareal.es

Letizia's most viral dress shines on Leonor

Leonor has shown that this summer she is going for a bohemian and fresh look. A few days ago, she already appeared at the Real Club Náutico de Palma in comfortable and relaxed clothing. However, at Marivent, she surprised by choosing a dress with history: the blue Bardot neckline model that Letizia wore in 2023.

The blue Desigual dress, with vibrant tones and a Bardot neckline, was the absolute star of the night. The combination with black espadrilles and XL gold earrings completed a simple yet very effective style. Leonor chose to wear her hair tied back in a ponytail, leaving her shoulders exposed, a detail that accentuated the youthful air of the ensemble.

| Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @casareal.es

Leonor: a debut with a vocation for continuity

Leonor and Sofía took part in the traditional hand-kissing ceremony with complete ease, following their parents' lead. The closeness with the guests and the constant attention to Queen Sofía stood out during the event. This gesture, beyond protocol, strengthened the image of family unity.

With the Marivent Reception, the official stay in Mallorca comes to an end. On August 6, their private vacation will begin, away from the spotlight. Upon their return, Princess Leonor will resume her military training, with the experience of a night that will remain a milestone in her journey.