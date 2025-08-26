We enter Aitana's spectacular house: David Bisbal's neighbor

Aitana had been dropping subtle hints for months about her new Madrid refuge, through interviews, docuseries, and carefully curated photos on social media. Nothing was accidental, especially not the space to create and protect her privacy without giving up the pace of a superstar. The move had another powerful media angle, since the neighborhood she moved to also boasts famous residents. The Catalan singer decided to settle in a gated community with discreet security and luxury services, far from the hustle and bustle of downtown.

Security, nature, and a first-class neighborhood

Aitana's new residence is in Ciudalcampo, north of Madrid, between San Sebastián de los Reyes and Colmenar Viejo, with quick access and a green environment. Privacy rules there, with controlled access, large plots, and guaranteed silence even for impossible schedules. What's newsworthy is that she shares the community with David Bisbal, who also made his family home there for the peace and the landscape of the Parque Regional de la Cuenca Alta del Manzanares. The proximity makes both of them distinguished "neighbors" in the same residential area.

Pool, studio, and art at home

Various reports indicate that the artist acquired the house around the end of 2022, with a transaction close to €800,000, not including renovations. The move strengthened her image as a consolidated and highly strategic celebrity. The published images show a three-story house with a large garden, a pool, and spaces designed for working without leaving home. One of them is the soundproof recording studio.

The generous layout exceeds 6,460 sq. ft. (600 m²) built on a plot of nearly 29,060 sq. ft. (2,700 m²), figures that are rare even for media mansions. The interior embraces warm minimalism with exposed concrete, large windows, and an iconic green sofa beneath contemporary art. The result is a designer home that serves as a creative refuge, ideal for writing melodies at dawn or rehearsing without disturbing anyone. The brutalist exterior contrasts with pop details that have already sparked conversations in fan communities.

From Dehesa de la Villa to her current secure home

Before this change, Aitana sold her chalet in Dehesa de la Villa for around one and a half million, closing a personal and professional chapter. The move gave logistical breathing room to a schedule that each season demands more focus and more domestic tranquility. In her docuseries "Metamorfosis" the artist opened a small window into her private life, carefully framing shots and controlling the narrative. That balance between closeness and distance explains why her house is of interest, but it's never fully revealed.

At the same time, she put an end to recurring rumors about moving and taxes, emphasizing that she lives in Madrid and pays taxes in Spain. Even so, she has a home for occasional stays in the United States. The clarity of her message put a stop to speculation that kept resurfacing at every red carpet event. Aitana's house confirms a moment of artistic and personal maturity, with a high-profile neighborhood and a well-organized professional perimeter for her next stage.