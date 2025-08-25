'The Mirror' gives an exclusive on Prince Harry that could change many things

Prince Harry is once again at the center of British news. This time, it's not because of a new open confrontation with his family, but because of unexpected information published by The Mirror.

The British outlet has surprised readers by revealing an exclusive that shows a different side of the Duke of Sussex. It's one that could change the situation he has with his father, King Charles III, and open the door to a reconciliation that once seemed impossible.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The Mirror speaks openly about the distance between Harry and Charles III

For years, Prince Harry has kept a complicated relationship with the Royal Family. His decision to leave his duties in 2020 and move to California with Meghan Markle marked a turning point.

The Mirror has revealed that he currently doesn't keep direct contact with his father. Both have had disagreements that have left a mark on their personal bond. Communication between them is practically broken and only happens through representatives.

According to information from the aforementioned outlet, a month ago a meeting was held that was called peace talks. Advisors from both sides participated and the goal was to lay the groundwork for a rapprochement. However, the meeting didn't yield the desired results.

King Charles III and his son remain distant. The rift is still there, but now a detail has come to light that could change everything. It's a symbolic gesture from the young man that may have touched the monarch's most sensitive side.

| Europa Press

The exclusive about Prince Harry that could soften his father

Journalist Jennie Bond has reported exclusively in The Mirror that Harry has recently paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. He did so with a discreet gesture that, nevertheless, could have a major impact on his relationship with his father.

The Duke of Sussex asked a close friend to place a letter from him next to a wreath of red poppies. The chosen place was the commemorative tree for the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day. This was a historic event in which Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father of the current king, played a prominent role.

| Europa Press

The key to the gesture was discretion. Harry asked for it to be done after his father and Queen Camilla had left the place. That way, he avoided taking the spotlight from the royal couple and kept a low profile.

For Bond, this detail shows that the Duke of Sussex "definitely hasn't completely turned his back on his royal life. He'll always consider himself a member of the great military family. After all, he hasn't become a California surfer: he's still a prince and a former soldier."

Moreover, she added that the gesture may have reached the monarch's heart. That's why he may have been moved, appreciated his son's gesture, and considered that the time has come to finally smooth things over.

| Mediaset

In addition, this tribute from Prince Harry can also be interpreted as a sign of respect. It's a subtle but direct message that he doesn't seek to overshadow his family. On the contrary, he aims to build bridges and show that there's still affection.

The question many are now asking is whether what happened will be enough to change things. The relationship between father and son has been marked by distrust and open wounds. Meanwhile, information from The Mirror suggests there may be room for reconciliation.

The gesture in memory of Prince Philip may serve as a catalyst. It's an opportunity for father and son to find common ground. After all, the memory of the grandfather is shared and can become a powerful emotional bond.