Meghan Markle (44) receives a message that'll leave the Windsor family on edge

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have learned to navigate the media waves that accompany every step they take. Amid rumors and headlines, they keep a united and stable image. Their life in California has allowed them to build an environment where they prioritize their children and personal projects.

For them, the balance between private life and public exposure is a strategy as calculated as it is necessary to preserve their family's well-being. However, they plan everything the way they want and not in the way imposed by protocols.

| Europa Press

An intimate celebration

On August 4, Meghan celebrated her 44th birthday. She was accompanied by Harry, Archie, Lilibet, her mother, and close friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Speculation about marital crisis was left behind, and the couple seems to have regained the calm they had been seeking since their move.

However, it did not go unnoticed that the British royal family did not send a public greeting. For a long time, Meghan has not received cards or greetings from the British royalty. The absence of congratulations and messages marked a difference from what happened on Harry's last birthday.

| Instagram, @meghan

Meghan Markle's professional successes and challenges

Professionally, Meghan is experiencing a moment of contrasts. She continues to work on her personal brand and to produce more and more new projects every day. Her brand As Ever keeps growing and her products usually sell out within a few hours.

On the other hand, everything suggests that her contract with Netflix will not be renewed in September, because the results did not meet the initial expectations. Although the platform will remain linked as a partner of As Ever, the new agreements would be occasional and more limited than those signed in the past.

| X, @RoyalFamily

Harry and the possibility of reconciliation

Meanwhile, royal experts point out that Harry is "desperate" to resume his relationship with Charles III, whom he has not seen since February 2024. British media indicate that, after several private meetings, an opportunity could arise for a change in the family's direction.

Meghan faces criticism with a smile and keeps her focus on her family and projects. "It's clear she doesn't want anything to overshadow her personal moments," close sources say. The institutional silence and the possible split with Netflix add uncertainty to a complex year for Meghan and Prince Harry.