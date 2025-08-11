Carlos Alcaraz's important message after Rafa Nadal's second child is born

The world of Spanish tennis is experiencing days full of emotions, as joy has arrived twice over. On one hand, Rafa Nadal has welcomed his second child. On the other, Carlos Alcaraz has posted a message on social media that has caused great anticipation.

The young tennis player from Murcia didn't want to miss the chance to share an important personal and professional moment with his followers. This gesture comes just as his idol and fellow professional celebrates one of the most special milestones of his life: becoming a father again.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Rafa Nadal, happy about the birth of his new child

Just a few days ago, Rafa Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló, experienced a unique moment. The couple have expanded their family with the arrival of their second child. The little one, whom they've decided to name Miquel in honor of her late father.

The birth has been received with great excitement by the tennis player's inner circle. The news has made headlines around the world, appearing on the front pages of both sports and general media outlets.

The little one arrives to complete a very sweet personal stage for the Mallorcan. After his retirement, the birth of his son is a breath of fresh air.

Carlos Alcaraz's message excites his fans, right after Rafa Nadal's new fatherhood

While the Manacor native is enjoying days of family happiness, Carlos Alcaraz has made headlines for a different reason. The Murcian has reappeared on social media with a brief but meaningful message: "We're back."

The post, accompanied by a photo of him on a tennis court with his fist clenched, conveys determination and confidence. With those words, he wanted to make it clear that he has regained his best form after losing the Wimbledon final.

This message doesn't come at just any time. Hours earlier, Carlitos had defeated Damir Dzumhur at the Cincinnati Masters, a victory that has been a boost of morale. After weeks in which his performance had been the subject of debate, the win confirms that he feels strong and competitive again.

That victory not only gave him a spot in the next round, but also allowed him to show that he remains one of the most feared players on the circuit. His aggressive play and his ability to keep calm in decisive moments were key to winning the match.

Alcaraz's message has had an immediate effect among his followers. The post has received thousands of likes and comments within hours. Among them, there are messages of support such as "Let's go," "Very good, champion," or "I've missed you."

For many fans, these kinds of messages are a sign that the tennis player is motivated and ready to face new challenges. In a sport as demanding as his, mental confidence is as important as physical preparation.

Moreover, the fact that he shares these moments on social media also helps strengthen his connection with the public. His followers feel that they're part of his journey and that they can celebrate each achievement with him.

Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, two sides of the same passion

Although they're living through different personal moments, Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz together represent the greatness of Spanish tennis. The former, with a legendary career and a stable family life. The Murcian, with the ambition and energy typical of the new generation.

The birth of Miquel symbolizes the Mallorcan's maturity and continuity on a personal level. Meanwhile, the young athlete's words reflect the ambition to keep winning titles and earn a place in history.

Both share values such as discipline, effort, and respect for the sport. That combination is what keeps Spain at the top of international tennis.