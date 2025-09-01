Victoria Federica's inner circle shares a very strange piece of news about Princess Leonor

This week, Victoria Federica's circle has shared a very strange piece of news about Princess Leonor that has surprised many. Although people have always talked about the good rapport between the two cousins, what has now come to light points to a distance that doesn't fit with that image.

The revelation raises a new question about the ties within the Royal Family. What's behind that unexpected distance and the gestures that seem to go unanswered?

Victoria Federica's circle reveals a surprising gesture from Princess Leonor

The relationship between Victoria Federica, daughter of Infanta Elena, and Princess Leonor has always sparked interest. Since they were little, people have pointed out that they had a special bond, the result of being close in age and sharing moments at family events. However, as the years have passed, those joint images have disappeared.

In 2005, during Princess Leonor's First Communion, both were photographed with just a few months' difference in age. That closeness seemed to be the beginning of a lasting relationship, but the story has taken a different turn. Over time, Leonor has been under the protection of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who have kept their daughters in a smaller, more private circle.

Today, at 19 years old, the Princess of Asturias has experienced intense months of military training and institutional events. Meanwhile, Victoria Federica, at 23 years old, has followed a more visible media path, linked to fashion, social events, and social media. Many of the current differences can be understood in that contrast of styles.

The strange news referred to by Victoria Federica's circle is clear: Princess Leonor doesn't respond to the continuous gestures of affection her cousin shows her. Sources close to the family confirm this, noting that Victoria has tried to keep in touch, but Leonor's response has been nonexistent.

One of the most talked-about examples occurred on October 31, 2023, during the heiress's 18th birthday. Although Victoria Federica didn't attend the event, she shared a message: "Today is a great day for you and for Spain, I'm sure you'll become a great queen. I feel very proud of you, happy birthday!"

On another occasion, on October 12, 2023, Hispanic Day, Victoria posted a story on Instagram. The most striking thing was that she did so with an image of Princess Leonor at the military parade, accompanied by a red heart. However, those displays never received a visible response from the kings' eldest daughter.

The most striking thing is that these gestures aren't limited to social media. When asked by the press after Leonor's birthday, Victoria said her cousin looked "beautiful" on such an important day. With that brief statement, she sought to show support without getting into controversy, but once again Leonor's response was silence.

Princess Leonor doesn't respond to Victoria Federica's gestures of affection

This isn't an isolated episode, but a pattern that has repeated itself in recent years. Since 2019, they haven't been seen together in public, something that contrasts with the closeness attributed to them in childhood. According to Royal House analysts, Leonor's strict schedule, her training at the Zaragoza Military Academy (Academia Militar de Zaragoza), and her family vacations have marked this distance.

The lack of interaction between the two cousins reflects not only differences in character but also strategic decisions. Princess Leonor has grown up under strict institutional control that limits her appearances beyond official events. In contrast, Victoria Federica has become a media figure who dominates covers and headlines in the social press.

The result is an asymmetrical relationship: one young woman who seeks to show affection and another who remains silent. This contrast has fueled rumors of coldness, although sources close to the family insist there is no conflict, just different priorities. The reality is that both belong to parallel worlds within the same family.

What is most surprising about this news is the contrast with the image projected of Leonor as a down-to-earth, approachable, and family-oriented person. People have even compared her naturalness to that of her grandfather Juan Carlos I and her father, Felipe VI. However, when it comes to Victoria Federica, that closeness fades away.

For many observers, the striking thing isn't just the silence of Princess Leonor, but the echo it generates in public opinion. Is it a personal decision, an institutional one, or both? What is certain is that, meanwhile, Victoria Federica's gestures keep piling up without a response.